Sturm Ruger & Co Inc Q1 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $38.19 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $15.34 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 49.1% to $184.38 million from $123.64 million last year.

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $38.19 Mln. vs. $15.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.16 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q1): $184.38 Mln vs. $123.64 Mln last year.

