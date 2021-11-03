Sturm Ruger & Co Inc Profit Advances In Q3, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $35.20 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $24.75 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $178.25 million from $145.71 million last year.

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $35.20 Mln. vs. $24.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.98 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.18 -Revenue (Q3): $178.25 Mln vs. $145.71 Mln last year.

