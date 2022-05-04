Sturm Ruger & Co Inc Bottom Line Retreats In Q1, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $30.23 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $38.19 million, or $2.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.7% to $166.58 million from $184.38 million last year.

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $30.23 Mln. vs. $38.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.70 vs. $2.16 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.72 -Revenue (Q1): $166.58 Mln vs. $184.38 Mln last year.

