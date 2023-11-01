Sturm Ruger & Co Inc Bottom Line Drops In Q3, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $7.43 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $18.39 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.3% to $120.89 million from $139.39 million last year.

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $7.43 Mln. vs. $18.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.42 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.87 -Revenue (Q3): $120.89 Mln vs. $139.39 Mln last year.

