Sturm Ruger & Co Inc Announces Increase In Q1 Profit, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $7.77 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $7.08 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $135.74 million from $136.82 million last year.

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.77 Mln. vs. $7.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $135.74 Mln vs. $136.82 Mln last year.

