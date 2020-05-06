Markets
RGR

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc Announces Increase In Q1 Profit

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $15.34 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $13.05 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $123.64 million from $114.04 million last year.

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $15.34 Mln. vs. $13.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.87 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $123.64 Mln vs. $114.04 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RGR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular