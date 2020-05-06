Sturm Ruger & Co Inc Announces Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $15.34 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $13.05 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $123.64 million from $114.04 million last year.

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $15.34 Mln. vs. $13.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.87 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $123.64 Mln vs. $114.04 Mln last year.

