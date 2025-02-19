Sturm Ruger & Co Inc Announces Drop In Full Year Income, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) revealed a profit for full year that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $30.56 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $48.22 million, or $2.71 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $535.64 million from $543.77 million last year.

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $30.56 Mln. vs. $48.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.77 vs. $2.71 last year. -Revenue: $535.64 Mln vs. $543.77 Mln last year.

