Sturm Ruger & Co Inc Announces Decline In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.58 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $4.74 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sturm Ruger & Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $126.77 million from $122.29 million last year.

