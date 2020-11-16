Sturm, Ruger Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RGR

In trading on Monday, shares of Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.20, changing hands as low as $61.41 per share. Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RGR's low point in its 52 week range is $38.44 per share, with $90.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.48.

