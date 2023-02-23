Sturm, Ruger Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RGR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.66, changing hands as high as $61.34 per share. Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. shares are currently trading up about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RGR's low point in its 52 week range is $49.5006 per share, with $74.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.66.

