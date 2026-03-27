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Sturm, Ruger Appoints Andrew Wieland As CFO; Tom Dineen To Step Down

March 27, 2026 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (RGR), a firearm manufacturing company, on Friday announced that Chief Financial Officer Tom Dineen will step down, with Andrew Wieland appointed as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Dineen will step down on March 31 and will remain with the company through April 30 to support the transition.

Wieland joins from Eaton Corp. (ETN), where he most recently served as Vice President of Finance and Controller for its Electrical Sector Americas, Assemblies and Residential Solutions Group.

In his new role, Wieland will oversee financial operations, including forecasting, budgeting, financial reporting and investment evaluation.

In the pre-market trading, Sturm, Ruger & Co is 2.30% higher at $42.81 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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