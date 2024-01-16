'Stupidest They'll Ever Be:' OpenAI Boss Sam Altman Spills The Beans On GPT-5's Super-Intelligent Abilities

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman dropped hints at what to expect from the upcoming AI model, GPT-5. The areas expected to get a significant boost include advanced reasoning, improved accuracy, and video support.

What Happened: Altman, during an episode of Bill Gates‘ “Unconfuse Me” podcast, disclosed that the next-generation GPT-5 model will offer enhanced support for speech, image, code, and video. This advanced model aims to mitigate the current issues of unreliable responses and misinterpretation of queries.

Altman foresees the updated model as a “big improvement”, particularly in understanding complex queries and real-world applications.

He said, “At least for the next 5 or 10 years we will be on a steep improvement curve, this is the stupidest these models will ever be.”

The upcoming GPT-5 is expected to exceed its predecessors by outperforming humans in numerous academic assessments and by demonstrating a profound understanding transcending the mere imitation of human intelligence. This could potentially mark progress towards achieving Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) — a superintelligence surpassing human capabilities.

Moreover, Altman addressed the reliability issues of the current AI models, commonly termed “hallucinations,” and assured these would be resolved in GPT-5. He further added that the new version would provide improved customization in the AI’s responses, actions, and problem-solving capabilities.

Altman also shared insights about the future of AI, emphasizing its potential to integrate with personal data, saying, “The ability to know about you, your email, your calendar, how you like appointments booked, connected to other outside data sources, all of that. Those will be some of the most important areas of improvement.”

Why It Matters: The advancements in GPT-5 are a significant stride for OpenAI, considering that AI, particularly ChatGPT, has already integrated seamlessly into our daily routines and reshaped our approach towards everyday activities. GPT-5's anticipated video support and superior reasoning capabilities could be monumental in achieving AGI.

In an earlier podcast, Altman disclosed his frequent use of Slack over ChatGPT for daily communications. However, with GPT-5’s proposed improvements, it may become more appealing for everyday usage.

Additionally, concerns about AI reliability have been a persistent issue, with Altman previously questioning the trajectory of interest rates in the context of abundant breakthrough innovations. The promise of resolving these concerns in GPT-5 can mark a significant milestone in AI evolution.

Photo via Shutterstock

