Stuhini Exploration’s AGM Highlights and Future Plans

Stuhini Exploration Ltd. successfully held its Annual General Meeting where shareholders re-elected their board of directors and approved the company’s amended stock option plan. The company focuses on mineral exploration in Canada and the U.S., with key projects in British Columbia, Yukon, Manitoba, Nevada, and Arizona.

