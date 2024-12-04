News & Insights

Stuhini Exploration’s AGM Highlights and Future Plans

December 04, 2024 — 09:08 pm EST

Stuhini Exploration (TSE:STU) has released an update.

Stuhini Exploration Ltd. successfully held its Annual General Meeting where shareholders re-elected their board of directors and approved the company’s amended stock option plan. The company focuses on mineral exploration in Canada and the U.S., with key projects in British Columbia, Yukon, Manitoba, Nevada, and Arizona.

