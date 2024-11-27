Stuhini Exploration Secures Option on Nevada Gold Project

Stuhini Exploration (TSE:STU) has released an update.
Stuhini Exploration Ltd. has secured an option agreement to gain full ownership of the Jersey Valley Gold Property in Nevada’s Battle Mountain region, a promising site for gold exploration. The property, comprising 143 unpatented lode claims, is strategically positioned in a favorable geological setting with rock samples indicating significant mineral potential.
