News & Insights

Stocks
STXPF

Stuhini Exploration Secures Option on Nevada Gold Project

November 27, 2024 — 11:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Stuhini Exploration (TSE:STU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Stuhini Exploration Ltd. has secured an option agreement to gain full ownership of the Jersey Valley Gold Property in Nevada’s Battle Mountain region, a promising site for gold exploration. The property, comprising 143 unpatented lode claims, is strategically positioned in a favorable geological setting with rock samples indicating significant mineral potential.

For further insights into TSE:STU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STXPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.