Study: Half Of Payment App Users Are Splitting Bills In New Ways Due To Inflation

Check-splitting is no new phenomenon, but the rise in payment apps means the way people share the bill is changing. And with persistent high inflation, you may be less likely to have a friend offer to pay, even if the charge is nominal.

A survey by Forbes Advisor and OnePoll of 1,000 American consumers finds nearly half (47%) of U.S. adults who use peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps like Venmo, Zelle, PayPal and Cash App are splitting bills for restaurant meals, groceries and other regular purchases. And, many of those adults report more frequent use of payment apps in response to inflation.

“P2P apps have done a lot to enhance the ease of bill-splitting. Long gone are the days where one party laments to another that they’ve forgotten their wallet to sheepishly shirk the bill,” says Richard Gardner, founder and CEO of tech company Modulus, whose specialties include financial technology.

“If you look at what Venmo offers, for example, it isn’t solely the ability to send money in a peer-to-peer fashion,” Gardner adds. “After making a purchase, users are given the chance to split the cost of the purchase with one or more people. These kinds of offerings amplify the ability for society to share in special moments while sharing costs.”

Younger Adults Are Payment App Power Users

The survey shows the share of adults turning to payment apps for bill-splitting at least once a week was highest in the 18-to-25 age group (60%), followed by the 26-to-41 group (58%).

Perhaps most notably, 53% of 18- to 25-year-olds and 50% of 26- to 41-year-olds report relying on payment apps more often now as a result of rising costs. No other age group has a majority of users indicating inflation is prompting them to use payment apps more frequently.

Other survey findings:

30% of young adult users say there’s a “Venmo Vulture” in their life, someone who regularly sends petty payment requests

A friend or sibling is most likely to be the Venmo Vulture in their life

Most users (86%) agree that anything under $5 is a petty amount not worth requesting

35% of young adult users acknowledge being Venmo voyeurs who look at other people’s transactions to snoop into what they’ve been doing and with whom

Alex Antonov, chief product officer at financial technology provider Unlimint, says the contactless nature of the technology has helped fuel stepped-up use of payment apps. According to a 2022 survey by the Pew Research Center, some 57% of U.S. adults report using PayPal at least once, 38% have used PayPal-owned Venmo, 36% have made a transaction with Zelle (owned by seven U.S. banking giants) and 26% have used Cash App (a sister company of Square).

But even though these apps enable bill-splitting, some users still argue over who ultimately ends up paying, Antonov notes.

“This is often due to the fact that people have loyalty programs from their card issuers that allow them to get various benefits from paying the bill,” he says. “By paying for their friends or colleagues, they will receive even more benefits, such as airline miles.”

Accounts for payment apps typically let you link a credit card or bank account to create a digital wallet. So, app users may be able to score perks if they rely on a credit card to make an in-app transaction.

Inflation Is Pressuring Americans To Broaden Their Use of Payment Apps

Inflation, which rose 7.7% over the year ending in October, is pushing more Americans to branch out when it comes to payment apps, the Forbes Advisor survey indicates.

Almost half (47%) of all users say they’re leaning on apps to split bills in ways they normally wouldn’t due to inflation. That figure climbs to 51% for millennials and Gen Z, with 58% splitting bills at least once a week and 29% splitting bills each day.

Among young adults, restaurant tabs, groceries and rent are the three leading types of purchases that they split on payment apps.

These statistics come as no surprise to Todd Stearn, founder and CEO of The Money Manual, a website that helps people navigate their finances. He points to the results of a 2022 survey by the Pew Research Center showing 54% of Americans in the 18-to-49 age group don’t worry much about having cash on hand, compared with 28% in the 50-and-over group.

“Americans, especially millennials and Gen Z, do not [always] carry cash and expect you to have a peer-to-peer payment app. ‘Oh, sorry, I don’t have any cash on me’ is no longer a valid excuse,” Stearn says. “Many in these groups don’t even want cash. Their answer is, ‘Just Venmo me or Zelle me.’”

Which Types of Purchases Do You Split Using P2P Payment Apps?

Being Charged Petty Amounts Is a Pain Point

While bill-splitting is convenient, it also can be confrontational.

In the Forbes Advisor survey, 38% of young adult users say they’ve been charged a petty amount by a fellow bill-splitter. More than 8 in 10 users (86%) agree that anything under $5 is petty and should not be requested.

Making matters worse:

1 in 4 users (and 30% of young adults) say a Venmo Vulture in their life repeatedly nickel-and-dimes them with small payment requests

The vulture is most likely a friend, sibling or significant other

30% of young adults think payment apps make people less generous

No matter the amount of your payment request, it pays to be patient.

“Depending upon which mobile app you use and who sends you money, you may or may not be able to use money you receive immediately,” says the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. “In some instances, you may have to wait a few days to spend money you receive, even if the money shows up instantly in your app balance and you intend to spend the money within the same app.”

What Repayment Amount Is Too Petty To Ask For?

There’s Little Agreement on Etiquette

Most Americans may be able to agree on how to properly handle eating utensils at the dinner table, but etiquette regarding payment apps is trickier.

In the Forbes Advisor survey, 55% of users say a payment request after two weeks is simply too late, while 26% say a month or more is fine and 1 in 5 users genuinely aren’t sure. Two days appears to be the sweet spot for sending a payment reminder if someone hasn’t paid their share yet, but one-third are happy to send a reminder after 24 hours.

To avoid etiquette blunders, Venmo offers the following suggestions, published in conjunction with its 2019 user survey:

Work things out in advance. It’s best to discuss bill-splitting mechanics before payment requests go out. “The cost may not be within everyone’s budget,” Venmo says, “and it’s important to allow someone to opt out before sending a Venmo request.”

Watch the clock. Ideally, you should send a request for payment within 24 hours of the original transaction. When you receive a request, do your best to pay back the requested amount within 24 hours. “If for some reason you need more time to pay, send the person a text or email to let them know when they can expect the payment,” Venmo recommends.

Be aware of big bills. If one person picks up a big check for a group dinner, every diner should try to cover their part of the bill in real time. The same goes for large purchases like tickets for concerts, sporting events and flights.

Bottom Line

While it makes sense to use peer-to-peer payment apps—and to seek fair splits of bills amid high inflation—it’s important to have some sense of etiquette, even if social norms still are being worked out.

Methodology

The online survey of 1,000 U.S. adults who use peer-to-peer payment apps was commissioned by Forbes Advisor and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society’s code of conduct. Data was collected Nov. 9 to Nov. 14, 2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.2 points with 95% confidence. This survey was overseen by the OnePoll research team, which is a member of the MRS and has corporate membership with the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR). For a complete survey methodology, including geographic and demographic sample sizes, contact pr@forbesadvisor.com.

