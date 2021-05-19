US Markets
Study shows AstraZeneca vaccine works well as third booster - FT

Derek Francis Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A study has found that AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine works well as a third booster jab, the Financial Times newspaper said on Wednesday.

An upcoming study by Oxford University showed that a third dose of the vaccine boosted antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein among participants, it added.

