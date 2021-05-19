Study shows AstraZeneca vaccine works well as third booster - FT

May 19 (Reuters) - A study has found that AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine works well as a third booster jab, the Financial Times newspaper said on Wednesday.

An upcoming study by Oxford University showed that a third dose of the vaccine boosted antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein among participants, it added.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((derek.francis@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9986311363 and @derekfrancis089 on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.