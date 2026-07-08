Study Reveals Medicare Comes With a $688,996 Price Tag for Retirees

Key Points

As you get older, your healthcare needs often increase.

Medicare can provide insurance coverage for you after age 65.

Many people mistakenly assume Medicare covers everything they need, when that's simply not true.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

As you get older, your spending on healthcare often tends to increase. That's why you need to factor in the cost of medical services as you prepare for retirement.

Unfortunately, many people make a serious mistake. They assume Medicare will provide comprehensive coverage that pays for everything they need. Sadly, this is far from the reality, and if you don't prepare properly for the financial costs associated with care, you could have big financial problems as a retiree.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Here's the truth about Medicare coverage as a senior

The harsh truth regarding Medicare coverage is that Medicare is not going to pay for everything you need. Coinsurance costs can be quite high, and there are also coverage gaps for essentials, including things like routine dental care. And you have to pay premiums for Medicare as well.

Once you factor in all the costs of care that you must personally cover, the price tag for healthcare as a retiree may come as a huge shock to you. In fact, recent research revealed that healthcare costs are climbing at around twice the rate of Social Security cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs). And the price may be far higher than many people can comfortably afford.

According to HealthView Services' 2026 Retirement Healthcare Costs Data Report, health-related cost inflation is expected to be very high, with the anticipated long-term inflation rate coming in at 5.6%. HealthView Services is the nation's leading producer of healthcare cost-projection software.

Based on how much costs are expected to rise, an average 65-year-old couple retiring in 2026 can expect to pay Medicare premiums totaling $688,996 over their lifetimes, and when you factor in extra costs like hearing care, vision care, copays, deductibles, and dental care, the total cost ends up averaging $955,411.

How to plan for these substantial costs

Preparing for these huge costs is a challenge, but it needs to be part of your retirement planning process so you don't drain your retirement accounts.

If you have a qualifying high-deductible plan and are eligible, using a health savings account to save dedicated funds for healthcare can be ideal, as this account allows you to invest with pretax money and make tax-free withdrawals to cover qualifying care costs. You can also explore Medicare Advantage plans or Medigap plans to see if there's one that could help you save. If you don't have these options, earmarking money in a 401(k) or IRA for healthcare could be a good approach.

Of course, you need to understand that Medicare will leave you facing these huge costs. Then you can make a plan, as the last thing you need is to be caught off guard and end up without the cash you need to cover care.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.