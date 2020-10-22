AZN

Study finds AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine follows genetic instructions

Sarah Young Reuters
Kate Kelland Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

AstraZeneca's Oxford COVID-19 vaccine accurately follows the genetic instructions programmed into it by its developers to successfully provoke a strong immune response, according to a detailed analysis carried out by independent scientists.

"The vaccine is doing everything we expected and that is only good news in our fight against the illness," said David Matthews, an expert in virology from Bristol University, who led the research.

