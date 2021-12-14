Study Favors Masimo's (MASI) SedLine for Better Patient Outcome

Masimo Corporation MASI recently announced the findings of a favorable study result wherein researchers evaluated the relationship between parameters derived from electroencephalogram (EEG) spectra and postoperative delirium (POD) in older patients undergoing elective surgery. The EEG spectra was measured using Masimo SedLine Brain Function Monitoring. The findings were published in the Anesthesia & Analgesia.

For investors’ note, the researchers found that the incidence of POD correlated with numerous spectral dynamics, especially spectral edge frequency (SEF). This indicates that such EEG-based markers may aid in early identification of patients who are at risk of developing POD.

The latest positive study outcome is a major stepping stone for Masimo’s brain function monitoring business across the world.

A Few Words on POD

POD is an acute state of mental confusion characterized by alterations in attention, consciousness and disorganized thinking. It is a common and serious complication, which afflicts around 60% of patients after a major surgery, is most common in the elderly and occurs in up to 91% of the critically ill. POD is associated both with worse short- and long-term outcomes and higher costs. Several medical bodies have made the prevention of POD a public health priority.

Significance of the Study

The researchers sought to investigate whether specific pre-operative and pre-existing EEG signatures might be related to a higher risk of developing POD. This followed their action of making a note of the incidence of POD resulting from prolonged EEG burst suppression during general anesthesia.

The study demonstrated that the majority of the enrolled patients did not develop POD, whereas only 17% developed the condition. The researchers concluded that lower pre-operative SEF, absence of slowing in EEG while transitioning from the pre-operative state to an unconscious state and lower EEG power in relevant frequency bands in both these states are related to the development of POD. The results might suggest an underlying pathophysiology (the disordered physiological processes associated with disease or injury) and might be used as an EEG-based marker for early identification of patients who are at risk of developing POD.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global brain monitoring market is projected to reach $8.0 billion by 2026 from $5.8 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Factors like the growing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders, the growth in the number of traumatic brain injuries and the increasing applications of brain monitoring in clinical trials are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the positive study outcome is likely to provide a significant boost to Masimo’s business globally.

Notable Developments

Of late, Masimo has witnessed a few notable developments across its business.

In November, the company announced the study results, published in Clinical Medicine Insights: Pediatrics. The researchers discussed their experience using the Masimo Rad-G Pulse Oximeter to aid health providers in pneumonia case detection and management in children under the age of five who had symptoms of acute respiratory infection.

The same month, Masimo announced the findings of a prospective study in which the researchers studied whether general anesthesia guided by Masimo SedLine Brain Function Monitoring parameters on Root could reduce the incidence of POD in patients undergoing carotid endarterectomy. The results were published in Frontiers in Neurology.

Price Performance

Shares of Masimo have gained 4.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 7.4% growth and the S&P 500's 27.1% rise.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Masimo carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH or LabCorp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO and AMN Healthcare Services AMN.

LabCorp, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.6%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.73%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

LabCorp has gained 42.1% compared with the industry’s 13.3% rise over the past year.

Thermo Fisher has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.02%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Thermo Fisher has gained 37.2% compared with the industry’s 7.4% rise over the past year.

AMN Healthcare has an estimated long-term growth rate of 16.2%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.51%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

AMN Healthcare has gained 56.8% against the industry’s 58.5% fall over the past year.

