Markets

Studsvik Signs MoU With Novatron Fusion Support Nordic Fusion Technology

March 16, 2026 — 04:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Studsvik AB (STUD.ST, SVIK.ST, SUDKY), a Swedish-based supplier of nuclear analysis software, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with Novatron Fusion Group, a private Swedish fusion energy company, to support the development of fusion technology in the Nordic region.

The companies said the strategic partnership aims to strengthen the region's position in the fusion sector and support the development of a fusion reactor based on Novatron Fusion Group's technology.

The agreement will combine Studsvik's nuclear expertise and infrastructure with Novatron's fusion technology, which is based on a mirror machine design and proprietary plasma containment method.

Studsvik operates a licensed nuclear site in Nyköping and provides services to the nuclear sector including fuel and materials testing, software, and waste management.

The partnership will involve testing materials, running simulations, managing waste and decommissioning, helping build and locate a pilot fusion reactor, supporting regulatory approvals, and evaluating whether the technology can be used in other industries.

Studsvik AB is currently trading 1.31% higher at SEK 310 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.