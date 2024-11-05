News & Insights

Studio City reports Q3 adjusted EPS (11c) vs. (15c) last year

November 05, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $174.6M vs. $137.6M last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the continued recovery in inbound tourism in Macau during the third quarter of 2024, and the ramp up of operations following the opening of Studio City (MSC) Phase 2 in April 2023, which led to an increase in revenue from casino contract and higher non-gaming revenues.

