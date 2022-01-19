Studio City International Holdings (NYSE:MSC) shareholders have endured a 63% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last month. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 63% in that period. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Given that Studio City International Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Studio City International Holdings' revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 47%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price drop of 63% is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, the stock may have better days ahead. We have a natural aversion to companies that are losing money and shrinking revenue. But perhaps that is being too careful.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:MSC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 19th 2022

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Studio City International Holdings shareholders took a loss of 63%. In contrast the market gained about 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The three-year loss of 16% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Studio City International Holdings (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

