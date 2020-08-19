Studio City International Holdings (MSC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (Symbol: MSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.73, changing hands as low as $17.36 per share. Studio City International Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading off about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.48 per share, with $21.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.36.

