Studio City International Holdings Ltd - ADR (MSC) Price Target Increased by 46.67% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for Studio City International Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE:MSC) has been revised to 11.22 / share. This is an increase of 46.67% from the prior estimate of 7.65 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.49% from the latest reported closing price of 6.78 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Studio City International Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSC is 0.69%, an increase of 3.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 43,900K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Silver Point Capital holds 28,120K shares representing 14.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,505K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSC by 19.78% over the last quarter.
Redwood Capital Management holds 3,273K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,276K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSC by 36.42% over the last quarter.
Macquarie Group holds 2,896K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,004K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSC by 10.56% over the last quarter.
WHIAX - Ivy High Income Fund holds 2,268K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Davidson Kempner Partners holds 920K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company.
Studio City International Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Studio City is a world-class gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its cinematically-themed integrated resort provides highly differentiated non-gaming attractions, including the world’s first figure-8 Ferris wheel, a 4-D Batman flight simulator, an exclusive night club and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. Studio City features approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, diverse food and beverage establishments and approximately 35,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
