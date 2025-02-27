Studio City International Holdings Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results for 2024

Studio City International Holdings reported increased revenues but a net loss for Q4 2024 compared to the previous year.

Studio City International Holdings Limited reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, revealing increased total operating revenues of $152.9 million in Q4, up from $141.3 million in Q4 2023, driven by the recovery in tourism and strong gaming and non-gaming performances. The casino generated gross gaming revenues of $321.8 million, an increase from $294.8 million year-over-year. However, the company reported a net loss of $27.7 million for Q4 2024, worsened from $18.6 million the previous year, and an operating income of $3.1 million, down from $13.3 million. For the full year, total revenues rose to $639.1 million, and net loss attributed to Studio City was reduced to $96.7 million from $133.5 million in 2023. The company's cash and bank balances as of December 31, 2024, were $127.8 million, down from $228.2 million the previous year, while total debt decreased to $2.16 billion. Overall, the results reflect challenges due to rising operating costs despite increased revenues from both gaming and non-gaming segments.

Potential Positives

Total operating revenues for Q4 2024 reached US$152.9 million, a significant increase from US$141.3 million in Q4 2023, indicating a recovery in inbound tourism to Macau.

For the full year 2024, total operating revenues increased to US$639.1 million from US$445.5 million in 2023, showcasing strong growth post-pandemic.

Studio City Casino's Adjusted EBITDA improved to US$245.3 million for 2024 compared to US$159.2 million in 2023, reflecting improved operational performance.

Reduction in total debt to US$2.16 billion at the end of Q4 2024, down from US$2.34 billion in 2023, which could strengthen the company's financial position.

Potential Negatives

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to US$27.7 million from US$18.6 million in the same period of the prior year, indicating a deterioration in financial performance.

Despite an increase in total operating revenues, operating income dropped significantly from US$13.3 million in Q4 2023 to US$3.1 million in Q4 2024, highlighting rising operating costs that overshadowed revenue gains.

Total cash and bank balances decreased from US$228.2 million in 2023 to US$127.8 million in 2024, raising concerns regarding liquidity and financial stability.

FAQ

What are Studio City's financial results for Q4 2024?

Studio City reported total operating revenues of US$152.9 million for Q4 2024, up from US$141.3 million in Q4 2023.

How did Studio City Casino perform in Q4 2024?

The casino generated gross gaming revenues of US$321.8 million in Q4 2024, compared to US$294.8 million in Q4 2023.

What was Studio City's net loss for 2024?

The net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited for 2024 was US$96.7 million, an improvement from US$133.5 million in 2023.

How did non-gaming revenues perform in 2024?

Total non-gaming revenues increased to US$89.3 million in Q4 2024 from US$84.3 million in Q4 2023.

What is the outlook for Studio City?

The company noted risks related to gaming market changes and economic conditions in Macau, impacting future performance.

MACAU, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) (“Studio City” or the “Company”), a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau, today reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





Total operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were US$152.9 million, compared with total operating revenues of US$141.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to the continued recovery in inbound tourism in Macau during the fourth quarter of 2024, which led to an increase in revenue from casino contract and higher non-gaming revenues.





Studio City Casino generated gross gaming revenues of US$321.8 million and US$294.8 million for the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively.





Studio City Casino has strategically repositioned itself to focus on the premium mass and mass segments, and VIP rolling chip operations at Studio City Casino were transferred to City of Dreams in late October 2024. Studio City Casino’s rolling chip volume was US$165.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus US$566.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was 3.48% in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus 1.86% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.





Mass market table games drop increased to US$891.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with US$864.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 30.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$888.9 million, compared with US$778.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Revenue from casino contract was US$63.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with US$57.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue from casino contract is net of gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the on-going operation of the Studio City Casino which are deducted by Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited, the gaming operator of the Studio City Casino (the “Gaming Operator”).





Total gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the on-going operation of the Studio City Casino deducted from gross gaming revenues were US$258.2 million and US$237.8 million in the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively.





Total non-gaming revenues at Studio City for the fourth quarter of 2024 were US$89.3 million, compared with US$84.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.





Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$3.1 million, compared with US$13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.





of US$56.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with US$64.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The change was mainly attributable to higher operating costs, despite the increase in revenue from casino contract and higher non-gaming revenues.





Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited for the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$27.7 million, compared with US$18.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The net loss attributable to participation interest was US$2.6 million and US$1.8 million in the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively.







Total net non-operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were US$33.3 million, which mainly included interest expense of US$32.4 million.





Depreciation and amortization costs of US$52.8 million were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024, of which US$0.8 million was related to the amortization expense for the land use right.





The Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended December 31, 2024 referred to in the earnings release of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (“Melco”) dated February 27, 2025 (“Melco’s Earnings Release”) was US$24.5 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in this press release. The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in this press release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in Melco’s Earnings Release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between the Company and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in Melco’s Earnings Release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.







Total cash and bank balances as of December 31, 2024 aggregated to US$127.8 million (December 31, 2023: US$228.2 million), including US$0.1 million of restricted cash (December 31, 2023: US$0.1 million). Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$2.16 billion (December 31, 2023: US$2.34 billion), a reduction of approximately US$12 million, compared to the total debt, net balance as of September 30, 2024. The reduction in total debt, net was primarily as a result of the repurchases of the Studio City Finance Limited 6.00% senior notes due 2025 during the fourth quarter of 2024.





On November 29, 2024, Studio City Company Limited entered into a senior secured revolving credit facilities agreement in aggregate amount of HK$1,945,000,000 (equivalent to US$250 million) for a term of five years (the “2029 Studio City Senior Secured Credit Facility”). At the same time, the terms of an existing senior secured credit facilities in an amount of HK$234 million (equivalent to US$30 million) were amended to be in line with the 2029 Studio City Senior Secured Credit Facility with the maturity date being extended to August 29, 2029. HK$1.0 million (equivalent to US$0.1 million) was drawn under these credit facilities as of December 31, 2024.





Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2024 were US$25.6 million.







For the year ended December 31, 2024, Studio City International Holdings Limited reported total operating revenues of US$639.1 million, compared with US$445.5 million in the prior year. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to the continued recovery in inbound tourism in Macau in 2024, and the ramp up of operations following the opening of Studio City Phase 2 starting in April 2023, which led to an increase in revenue from casino contract and higher non-gaming revenues.





Operating income for 2024 was US$38.1 million, compared with operating loss of US$29.0 million for 2023.





Studio City generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$245.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with US$159.2 million for 2023. The change in Adjusted EBITDA was mainly attributable to higher revenue from casino contract and non-gaming revenues, partially offset by higher operating costs.





Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited for 2024 was US$96.7 million, compared with US$133.5 million for 2023. The net loss attributable to participation interest for 2024 was US$9.1 million, compared with US$12.6 million for 2023.







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Studio City International Holdings Limited (the “Company”) may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, (ii) local and global economic conditions, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) risks associated with the implementation of the amended Macau gaming law by the Macau government, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, property charges and other and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is presented exclusively as supplemental disclosures because management believes it is widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure our operating performance and to compare our operating performance with those of our competitors.









The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA because it is used by some investors as a way to measure a company’s ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported similar measures as supplements to financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, in particular, U.S. GAAP or International Financial Reporting Standards. However, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income/loss as an indicator of the Company’s performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income/loss, Adjusted EBITDA does not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company recognizes these limitations and uses Adjusted EBITDA as only one of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.









Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income/loss, net income/loss, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA. Also, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. The use of Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as an analytical tool, as Adjusted EBITDA does not include all items that impact our net income/loss. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

























“Adjusted net income/loss” is net income/loss before pre-opening costs, property charges and other and gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, net of participation interest and taxes. Adjusted net income/loss is presented as supplemental disclosure because management believes it provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our performance, in addition to income/loss computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income/loss may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.



























About Studio City International Holdings Limited







The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MSC), is a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. For more information about the Company, please visit



www.studiocity-macau.com



.





The Company is majority owned by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, a company with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO).







For the investment community, please contact:







Jeanny Kim





Senior Vice President, Group Treasurer





Tel: +852 2598 3698





Email:



jeannykim@melco-resorts.com









For media enquiries, please contact:







Chimmy Leung





Executive Director, Corporate Communications





Tel: +852 3151 3765





Email:



chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

























Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries

















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

















(In thousands, except share and per share data)





































































































































Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023







































































Operating revenues:

























































Revenue from casino contract





$





63,563













$





56,981













$





259,842













$





155,527

















Rooms









42,921

















39,642

















160,721

















111,733

















Food and beverage









22,176

















19,815

















89,660

















62,426

















Entertainment









4,311

















2,992

















47,533

















61,777

















Services fee









14,371

















17,904

















59,529

















40,473

















Mall









4,522

















3,161

















18,289

















10,744

















Retail and other









999

















756

















3,571

















2,858

















Total operating revenues









152,863

















141,251

















639,145

















445,538









































































Operating costs and expenses:

























































Costs related to casino contract









(8,781





)













(7,582





)













(34,704





)













(28,847





)













Rooms









(14,130





)













(10,360





)













(51,614





)













(28,280





)













Food and beverage









(20,844





)













(17,652





)













(80,081





)













(54,741





)













Entertainment









(7,179





)













(3,704





)













(46,500





)













(53,056





)













Mall









(1,980





)













(1,442





)













(7,336





)













(4,212





)













Retail and other









(592





)













(443





)













(2,306





)













(1,986





)













General and administrative









(42,618





)













(35,299





)













(171,271





)













(115,203





)













Pre-opening costs









22

















169

















(807





)













(17,451





)













Amortization of land use right









(832





)













(828





)













(3,314





)













(3,302





)













Depreciation and amortization









(51,934





)













(49,906





)













(201,746





)













(166,095





)













Property charges and other









(875





)













(867





)













(1,318





)













(1,407





)













Total operating costs and expenses









(149,743





)













(127,914





)













(600,997





)













(474,580





)













Operating income (loss)









3,120

















13,337

















38,148

















(29,042





)













Non-operating income (expenses):

























































Interest income









619

















2,502

















4,059

















10,675

















Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized









(32,372





)













(35,761





)













(133,594





)













(129,567





)













Other financing costs









(279





)













(106





)













(592





)













(417





)













Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net









(1,232





)













(1,879





)













(5,500





)













642

















Other expenses, net









-

















(6





)













-

















(67





)













(Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt









(17





)













1,531

















(1,000





)













1,611

















Total non-operating expenses, net









(33,281





)













(33,719





)













(136,627





)













(117,123





)













Loss before income tax









(30,161





)













(20,382





)













(98,479





)













(146,165





)













Income tax (expense) benefit









(199





)













4

















(7,352





)













81

















Net loss









(30,360





)













(20,378





)













(105,831





)













(146,084





)













Net loss attributable to participation interest









2,612

















1,754

















9,105

















12,567

















Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited





$





(27,748





)









$





(18,624





)









$





(96,726





)









$





(133,517





)





































































Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A





ordinary share:

















































Basic and diluted





$





(0.036





)









$





(0.024





)









$





(0.126





)









$





(0.173





)





































































Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS:

























































Basic and diluted





$





(0.144





)









$





(0.097





)









$





(0.502





)









$





(0.693





)





































































Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share calculation:

























































Basic and diluted









770,352,700

















770,352,700

















770,352,700

















770,352,700























































































Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries

















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

















(In thousands, except share and per share data)





















































December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2023



















(Unaudited)



























ASSETS



































































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents





$





127,634













$





228,040

















Accounts receivable, net









1,976

















2,281

















Receivables from affiliated companies









309

















40,969

















Inventories









7,306

















5,763

















Prepaid expenses and other current assets









29,140

















38,997

















Total current assets









166,365

















316,050

















































Property and equipment, net









2,652,169

















2,775,806

















Intangible assets, net









-

















5

















Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets









52,504

















27,787

















Restricted cash









130

















130

















Operating lease right-of-use assets









11,647

















11,619

















Land use right, net









102,629

















105,304

















Total assets





$





2,985,444













$





3,236,701



















































LIABILITIES, SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND PARTICIPATION INTEREST



























































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable





$





3,285













$





2,454

















Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









118,117

















135,514

















Income tax payable









7,626

















10

















Current portion of long-term debt, net









21,597

















-

















Payables to affiliated companies









30,131

















18,799

















Total current liabilities









180,756

















156,777

















































Long-term debt, net









2,141,750

















2,335,173

















Other long-term liabilities









4,115

















3,209

















Deferred tax liabilities, net









77

















309

















Operating lease liabilities, non-current









12,227

















12,250

















Total liabilities









2,338,925

















2,507,718

















































Shareholders’ equity and participation interest:

































Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 1,927,488,240 shares authorized; 770,352,700 shares issued and outstanding









77

















77

















Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 72,511,760 shares authorized; 72,511,760 shares issued and outstanding









7

















7

















Additional paid-in capital









2,477,359

















2,477,359

















Accumulated other comprehensive income (losses)









8,701

















(12,656





)













Accumulated losses









(1,895,409





)













(1,798,683





)













Total shareholders’ equity









590,735

















666,104

















Participation interest









55,784

















62,879

















Total shareholders’ equity and participation interest









646,519

















728,983

















Total liabilities, shareholders’ equity and participation interest





$





2,985,444













$





3,236,701



































































Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries

















Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited to

















Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited (Unaudited)

















(In thousands, except share and per share data)













































































Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















































































Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited





$





(27,748





)









$





(18,624





)









$





(96,726





)









$





(133,517





)













Pre-opening costs









(22





)













(169





)













807

















17,451

















Property charges and other









875

















867

















1,318

















1,407

















Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt









17

















(1,531





)













1,000

















(1,611





)













Income tax impact on adjustments









(3





)













-

















(15





)













-

















Participation interest impact on adjustments









(75





)













71

















(269





)













(1,484





)













Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited





$





(26,956





)









$





(19,386





)









$





(93,885





)









$





(117,754





)





































































Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share:





















































Basic and diluted





$





(0.035





)









$





(0.025





)









$





(0.122





)









$





(0.153





)





































































Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS:

























































Basic and diluted





$





(0.140





)









$





(0.101





)









$





(0.487





)









$





(0.611





)





































































Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share calculation:

























































Basic and diluted









770,352,700

















770,352,700

















770,352,700

















770,352,700



























































































Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries













Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)













(In thousands)

























































































































Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024





















2023





















2024













2023























































Operating income (loss)





$





3,120













$





13,337













$





38,148









$





(29,042





)









Pre-opening costs









(22





)













(169





)













807













17,451













Depreciation and amortization









52,766

















50,734

















205,060













169,397













Property charges and other









875

















867

















1,318













1,407













Adjusted EBITDA





$





56,739













$





64,769













$





245,333









$





159,213



















































































Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries

















Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited

















to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

















(In thousands)













































































Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023































































Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited





$





(27,748





)









$





(18,624





)









$





(96,726





)









$





(133,517





)













Net loss attributable to participation interest









(2,612





)













(1,754





)













(9,105





)













(12,567





)













Net loss









(30,360





)













(20,378





)













(105,831





)













(146,084





)













Income tax expense (benefit)









199

















(4





)













7,352

















(81





)













Interest and other non-operating expenses, net









33,281

















33,719

















136,627

















117,123

















Depreciation and amortization









52,766

















50,734

















205,060

















169,397

















Property charges and other









875

















867

















1,318

















1,407

















Pre-opening costs









(22





)













(169





)













807

















17,451

















Adjusted EBITDA





$





56,739













$





64,769













$





245,333













$





159,213



























































































Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries













Supplemental Data Schedule





































































Three Months Ended













Year Ended

























December 31,













December 31,

























2024













2023













2024













2023













Room Statistics:















































Average daily rate



(3)







$





175













$





163













$





165













$





153





















Occupancy per available room









97





%













94





%













96





%













90





%

















Revenue per available room



(4)







$





169













$





154













$





159













$





137



























































Other Information:















































Average number of table games









253

















246

















251

















246





















Average number of gaming machines









797

















643

















709

















661





















Table games win per unit per day



(5)







$





12,563













$





11,936













$





13,091













$





9,239





















Gaming machines win per unit per day



(6)







$





401













$





418













$





431













$





343







































































































(3)







Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms











(4)







Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available











(5)







Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including the point-loyalty programs) as administered by the Gaming Operator and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis











(6)







Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before non-discretionary incentives (including the point-loyalty programs) as administered by the Gaming Operator and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis



















































