Studio City International Holdings Limited Files Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2024

Studio City International Holdings Limited announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The report is available on the company's investor relations website, where shareholders can also request a hard copy of the audited consolidated financial statements free of charge. The press release includes a "safe harbor" statement regarding forward-looking statements and highlights the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the company's future performance, including market conditions and regulatory changes. Studio City is a premier integrated resort in Cotai, Macau, and is majority owned by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.

MACAU, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) (“Studio City” or the “Company”), a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The annual report can be accessed under the Annual Reports section on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.studiocity-macau.com/annual-reports



.





The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests can be made through the Information Request section on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.studiocity-macau.com/document-request



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Studio City International Holdings Limited (the “Company”) may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, (ii) local and global economic conditions, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) risks associated with the implementation of the amended Macau gaming law by the Macau government, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







About Studio City International Holdings Limited







The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MSC), is a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. For more information about the Company, please visit



www.studiocity-macau.com



.





The Company is majority owned by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, a company with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO).







For the investment community, please contact:







Jeanny Kim





Senior Vice President, Group Treasurer





Tel: +852 2598 3698





Email:



JeannyKim@melco-resorts.com









For media enquiries, please contact:







Chimmy Leung





Executive Director, Corporate Communications





Tel: +852 3151 3765





Email:



chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com





