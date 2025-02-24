Studio City International Holdings Limited Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results

Studio City International Holdings will release 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, highlighting growth and market conditions.

Quiver AI Summary

Studio City International Holdings Limited, an integrated resort in Cotai, Macau, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2024, on February 27, 2025. The press release includes a Safe Harbor Statement, highlighting that it contains forward-looking statements as defined by U.S. law, acknowledging inherent risks and uncertainties that could affect actual results. Factors that may influence outcomes include changes in the gaming market, economic conditions, and regulatory developments. The Company, listed on the NYSE as MSC, is majority owned by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, and encourages further inquiries from investors and media.

Potential Positives

Studio City International Holdings Limited will announce its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, on February 27, 2025, indicating a commitment to transparency and shareholder communication.



The company is positioned as a world-class integrated resort in Cotai, Macau, which highlights its significant market presence and potential for growth in a lucrative tourism destination.



Being majority owned by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, a company listed on the Nasdaq, may enhance stakeholders' confidence due to the backing of a larger, established entity in the gaming industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights multiple inherent risks and uncertainties, particularly related to the gaming market and implementation of the revised Macau gaming laws, which may jeopardize the company's future performance.



Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty in the company's anticipated growth strategies and financial condition, suggesting potential instability and unpredictability in its business outlook.



The reliance on governmental approvals and regulations raises concerns about operational risks and the company's ability to navigate regulatory changes effectively.

FAQ

When will Studio City International Holdings release its financial results?

Studio City International Holdings will release its unaudited financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

What is the significance of the safe harbor statement?

The safe harbor statement provides legal protection for forward-looking statements made by the company regarding its financial outlook.

What are forward-looking statements?

Forward-looking statements include projections and expectations about the company's future performance, which involve risks and uncertainties.

Where can I find more information about Studio City International Holdings?

More information can be found on Studio City International Holdings' website at www.studiocity-macau.com.

Who should I contact for media inquiries?

For media inquiries, contact Chimmy Leung at +852 3151 3765 or via email at chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $MSC stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MACAU, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC), a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau, today announces that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 on Thursday, February 27, 2025.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Studio City International Holdings Limited (the “Company”) may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, (ii) local and global economic conditions, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) risks associated with the implementation of the amended Macau gaming law by the Macau government, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







About Studio City International Holdings Limited







The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MSC), is a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. For more information about the Company, please visit



www.studiocity-macau.com



.





The Company is majority owned by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, a company with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO).







For the investment community, please contact:







Jeanny Kim





Senior Vice President, Group Treasurer





Tel: +852 2598 3698





Email:



jeannykim@melco-resorts.com









For media enquiries, please contact:







Chimmy Leung





Executive Director, Corporate Communications





Tel: +852 3151 3765





Email:



chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.