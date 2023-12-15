Studio City International Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MSC

In trading on Friday, shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (Symbol: MSC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.33, changing hands as high as $6.70 per share. Studio City International Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 22.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSC's low point in its 52 week range is $4.15 per share, with $9.5699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.