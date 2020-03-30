Studio City International Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MSC

In trading on Monday, shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (Symbol: MSC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.45, changing hands as high as $20.35 per share. Studio City International Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSC's low point in its 52 week range is $15.67 per share, with $21.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.