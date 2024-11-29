Studio City Finance Reports Q3 2024 Financial Overview

Studio City International Holdings (MSC) has released an update.

Studio City Finance Limited has released its unaudited financial statements for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting key developments in its credit facilities and outstanding notes. The report provides insights into the company’s financial health, showcasing its efforts to manage debt and maintain operational stability in Macau’s competitive gaming market.

