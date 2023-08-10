Student Loans: 35 Remote Work Companies That Will Help You Pay Off Your Debt

Some companies are stepping up to provide benefits that help employees tackle their student loans as many Americans face an additional financial burden after the Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s student loan relief program.

Toni Frana, lead career expert at FlexJobs said that millions of younger workers and professionals are still heavily burdened and impacted by their student loan debt–which totals more than $1.7 trillion in the U.S.–even after recent efforts toward loan forgiveness plans.

“At the same time, a recent FlexJobs survey found 95% of people want some form of remote work, with 96% sharing that a remote or hybrid job would best support their mental health,” she added.

Frana explained that FlexJobs’ list of 35 Paying Student Loans & Hiring Remote Workers was created to support and inform today’s job seekers about some of the companies providing benefits that can help employees achieve healthier work-life balance and better manage their student debt, whether that’s through stepping up to monthly payments or yearly contributions that can be applied toward student loans.

“We also wanted to recognize the employers taking steps to support greater employee work-life balance and financial wellness, and hope this list encourages others to adopt similar student loan benefits,” said Frana.

Here is the list FlexJobs compiled of 35 companies that provide student loan repayment assistance, as of Aug. 7.

Abbott

Aetna

American Family Insurance

Ameritas

Atticus Law

BAM the Agency

Brown & Brown Insurance

Carhartt

Chegg

ChowNow

Crisis Text Line

Crossmedia

EverCommerce

Fidelity Investments

Genworth Financial

Google

GumGum

Homesite Insurance

Live Nation Entertainment

Main Street America Group

Medix

New York Life

NVIDIA

Parallon

Peloton Cycle

PricewaterhouseCoopers

PURE Insurance

Real Chemistry

Redesign Health

SoFi – Social Finance

The Hartford

Unum

Vituity

VRI – Valued Relationships, Inc.

Weedmaps

