Student Loan Refinance Rates: September 5, 2023—10-Year Loan Rates Rise

Interest rates on refinanced student loans are increasing.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace during the week of August 28, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 7.11%. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the rate was 5.93%, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of August 28, 2023.

Fixed-Rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan increased by 0.24 percentage points to 7.11%. The average stood at 6.87% the week before.

Fixed interest rates remain the same throughout a borrower’s loan term. That means borrowers refinancing now will lock in a rate higher than one they would have received this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 5.42%, 1.69 percentage points lower than today’s rate.

If you were to refinance $20,000 in student loans to today’s average fixed rate, you’d pay around $233 per month and approximately $8,002 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

Last week, rates on variable five-year refinance student loans moved up, reaching 5.93% from 5.58% the week before.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term according to market conditions and the financial index they’re tied to. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—to 18%, for instance.

Let’s say you refinanced an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan with a variable interest rate of 5.93%. You’d pay about $386 on average per month. You’d pay approximately $3,160 in total interest over the life of the loan. Keep in mind that since the interest is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

Getting The Best Rates

Refinancing a student loan at the lowest possible interest rate is one of the best ways to reduce the amount of interest you’ll pay over the life of the loan.

While variable rates may start out low, they could rise in the future, making them a gamble. But one way to limit your risk exposure is to pay off your new refinance loan as fast as possible. Choose as short a loan term as you can manage, and pay extra when you can. This will help you pay off your loan quicker and avoid potential rate increases in the future.

When considering your options, compare rates across multiple student loan refinancing lenders to ensure you’re not missing out on possible savings. Explore whether you qualify for additional interest rate discounts, potentially by choosing automatic payments or having an existing financial account with a lender.

Steps to Get the Best Student Loan Refinance Rates

One of the primary benefits of refinancing student loans is reducing your interest rate. Lowering your rate may lower your monthly payments and save you money. Here are some ways to get the best student loan refinance rates:

Work on your credit before you apply. The best student loan refinance rates usually go to borrowers with excellent credit. If you don’t immediately need a loan, improve your credit before applying to qualify for the best rates.

Add a creditworthy co-signer to your application. Applying with a co-signer can also help you score a better rate, especially if that co-signer has strong financial credentials.

Compare offers from multiple lenders. Shop around to find the best rates, since one lender might offer better rates than another. Many lenders let you prequalify for student loan refinancing online, which lets you check your rates with no obligation or impact on your credit score.

When Should You Refinance Student Loans?

Most lenders require borrowers to complete their degree before refinancing—though not all—so in most cases, wait to refinance until you’ve graduated. You’ll also need a good or excellent credit score and stable income in order to access the lowest interest rates.

Asking a relative or friend to be a co-signer is one option for those who don’t have strong enough credit or income to qualify for a refinance loan. Alternatively, you could wait until your credit and income are stronger. If you decide to use a co-signer, make sure they understand they’ll be responsible for any payments you can’t make. The loan will also appear on their credit report.

