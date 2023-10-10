Student Loan Refinance Rates: October 9, 2023—10-Year Loan Rates Jump Up

Interest rates on refinanced student loans are increasing.

The average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan rose to 7.29% during the week of October 2. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. The average interest rate on a five-year variable-rate loan increased to 6.28% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of October 2, 2023.

Fixed-Rate Loans

The average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans last week rose by 0.07 percentage points to 7.29%. The week before, the average stood at 7.22%.

Fixed interest rates don’t change throughout a borrower’s loan term. That means borrowers refinancing now will lock in a rate higher than one they would have received this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 5.49%, 1.80 percentage points lower than today’s rate.

A borrower who refinances $20,000 in student loans to today’s average fixed rate would pay around $235 per month and approximately $8,226 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

Average variable rates on five-year refinance loans moved up last week, from 6.22% on average to 6.28%.

Variable interest rates fluctuate during a loan term according to the index they’re tied to and market conditions. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—lenders may set a limit of 18%, for instance.

Refinancing an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan at 6.28% interest would yield a monthly payment of approximately $389. A borrower would pay $3,356 in total interest over the life of the loan. But since the rate in this example is variable, it could go up or down from month to month within that time frame.

Getting The Best Rates

For most borrowers, the biggest motivation to refinance student loans is to reduce the amount of interest they’ll pay. That means choosing the lowest possible interest rate is a top priority.

You may find that variable-rate loans start out lower than fixed-rate loans. But because they’re variable, they have the potential to rise in the future.

Fortunately, you can reduce your risk by paying off your new refinance loan quickly, or at least as quickly as possible. Start by picking a loan term that’s short but with a payment that’s manageable. Then, pay extra whenever you can. This can hedge your risk against potential rate increases.

When considering your options, compare rates across multiple student loan refinancing lenders to ensure you’re not missing out on possible savings. Explore whether you qualify for additional interest rate discounts, potentially by choosing automatic payments or having an existing financial account with a lender.

When Should You Refinance Student Loans?

Lenders generally require you to complete your degree before refinancing. Though it’s possible to find a lender without this requirement, in most cases, you’ll want to wait to refinance until after you’ve graduated.

Keep in mind that you’ll need a good or excellent credit score to get the lowest interest rates.

If you don’t yet have strong enough credit or income to qualify, you can either wait and refinance later or ask a friend or relative to be a co-signer. The co-signer you choose should be aware that they’ll be responsible for making student loan payments if you no longer can and that the loan will appear on their credit report.

Before you choose to refinance, calculate your potential savings. It’s important to make sure you’ll save enough to justify refinancing. Shop at multiple lenders for rates and consider your credit score when shopping around. Keep in mind that those with the highest credit scores receive the lowest rates.

Other Student Loan Refinancing Features to Consider

When you refinance federal student loans to a private loan means you’ll lose access to some federal loan benefits. You’ll no longer have access to features like:

You may not need these programs if you have a stable income and plan to pay off your loan quickly.

If you do need the benefits of those programs, you could refinance only your private loans, or just a portion of your federal loans.

