Student Loan Refinance Rates: October 16, 2023—10-Year Loan Rates Start To Increase

Interest rates on refinanced student loans are moving up.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace during the week of October 9, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 7.50%. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the rate was 6.38%, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of October 9, 2023.

Fixed-Rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan increased by 0.21 percentage points to 7.50%. The average stood at 7.29% the week before.

Fixed interest rates won’t fluctuate throughout a borrower’s loan term. That means borrowers refinancing now will lock in a rate higher than one they would have received this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 5.72%, 1.78 percentage points lower than today’s rate.

If you were to refinance $20,000 in student loans to today’s average fixed rate, you’d pay around $237 per month and approximately $8,488 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

The average rate on five-year variable student refinance loans moved up by 0.05% last week. Now it sits at 6.38%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term according to market conditions and the financial index they’re tied to. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—to 18%, for instance.

Refinancing an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan at 6.38% interest would yield a monthly payment of approximately $390. A borrower would pay $3,412 in total interest over the life of the loan. But the rate in this example is variable, and it could move up or down each month.

Getting The Best Rates

For most borrowers, the biggest motivation to refinance student loans is to reduce the amount of interest they’ll pay. That means choosing the lowest possible interest rate is a top priority.

While variable rates may start out low, they could rise in the future, making them a gamble. But one way to limit your risk exposure is to pay off your new refinance loan as fast as possible. Choose as short a loan term as you can manage, and pay extra when you can. This will help you pay off your loan quicker and avoid potential rate increases in the future.

Regardless of whether you decide on a fixed- or variable-rate loan, it’s important to compare rates across multiple lenders to make sure you’re not missing out on possible savings. There’s a chance you could qualify for interest rate discounts by opting for automatic payments or by having an existing relationship with a lender.

Steps to Get the Best Student Loan Refinance Rates

One of the primary benefits of refinancing student loans is reducing your interest rate. Lowering your rate may lower your monthly payments and save you money. Here are some ways to get the best student loan refinance rates:

Work on your credit before you apply. The best student loan refinance rates usually go to borrowers with excellent credit. If you don’t immediately need a loan, improve your credit before applying to qualify for the best rates.

Add a creditworthy co-signer to your application. Applying with a co-signer can also help you score a better rate, especially if that co-signer has strong financial credentials.

Compare offers from multiple lenders. Shop around to find the best rates, since one lender might offer better rates than another. Many lenders let you prequalify for student loan refinancing online, which lets you check your rates with no obligation or impact on your credit score.

When to Refinance Student Loans

Most lenders require borrowers to complete their degree before refinancing—though not all—so in most cases, wait to refinance until you’ve graduated. You’ll also need a good or excellent credit score and stable income in order to access the lowest interest rates.

If your credit is lacking or your income isn’t high enough to qualify, you have a couple of options. You can wait to refinance until you’ve built credit or you have enough income. Or, you can ask a relative or friend to be a co-signer. Just make sure that the co-signer knows that they’ll be responsible if you can’t make student loan payments. The loan will appear on their credit report.

