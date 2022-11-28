Student Loan Refinance Rates: November 28, 2022—Loan Rates Decrease

Rates on refinanced student loans moved down last week. Despite the rise, if you’re interested in refinancing your student loans, you can still get a relatively low rate.

From November 21 to November 26, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 5.76% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the average interest rate was 3.93% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

Fixed-rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans dropped by 0.22% to 5.76%. The week prior, the average stood at 5.98%.

Because fixed interest rates don’t change throughout a borrower’s loan term, it’s possible to lock in a rate that’s considerably lower than you would have received at this time last year. The average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan at this time last year was 3.35%, or 2.41% lower than today’s rate.

If you were to refinance $20,000 in student loans to today’s average fixed rate, you’d pay around $220 per month and approximately $6,357 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

Average variable rates on five-year refinance loans dropped last week to 3.93% on average from 4.01%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term according to market conditions and the index they’re tied to. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—to 18%, for instance.

If you were to refinance an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan at a variable interest rate of 3.93%, you’d pay approximately $368 on average per month. In total interest over the life of the loan, you’d pay around $2,062. Of course, since the interest rate is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

The Right Time To Refinance Student Loans

Most lenders require borrowers to complete their degree before refinancing—though not all—so in most cases, wait to refinance until you’ve graduated. You’ll also need a good or excellent credit score and stable income in order to access the lowest interest rates.

Using a co-signer is one option for those who don’t have strong enough credit or income to qualify for a refinance loan. Alternatively, you could wait until your credit and income is stronger. If you decide to use a co-signer, make sure they’re aware that they’ll be responsible for payments if you’re not able to for some reason. The loan will also appear on their credit report.

Finally, make sure you can save enough money to justify refinancing. At today’s rates, most borrowers with high credit scores can benefit from refinancing. But those with less-than-great credit who won’t receive the lowest fixed or variable interest rates may not. First, explore rates you could prequalify for via multiple lenders, then calculate your potential savings.

Getting The Best Rates

One big goal of refinancing student loans, for many borrowers, is reducing the amount of interest paid. And that means getting the lowest possible interest rate.

Rates on variable loans may start out lower than rates on fixed-rate loans. Of course, because they’re variable, they’re subject to interest rate increases. You can limit the risk of interest rate increases with variable-rate loans by paying off your loan as quickly as possible. Still, if you like the reliability of a fixed payment, fixed-rate loans could be a better choice.

Regardless of whether you decide on a fixed- or variable-rate loan, it’s important to compare rates across multiple lenders to make sure you’re not missing out on possible savings. There’s a chance you could qualify for interest rate discounts by opting for automatic payments or by having an existing relationship with a lender.

Refinancing Federal Loans to Private Loans

There are a few things to keep in mind when refinancing a federal student loan into a private student loan. To begin, you’ll lose access to some benefits that federal student loans offer. For instance, you’ll no longer have access to income-driven repayment plans or deferment and forbearance options.

If you’re thinking about refinancing federal student loans, first make sure you likely won’t need to use any of these programs. This may be the case if your income is stable and you plan to pay off a refinance loan quickly. You always have the option to refinance only your private loans, or only a portion of your federal loans. Since federal loans’ fixed interest rates are typically quite low, you may also decide refinancing wouldn’t lead to substantial savings.

