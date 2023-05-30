Student Loan Refinance Rates: May 30, 2023—10-Year Loan Rates Jump Up

Interest rates on refinanced student loans are rising.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace during the week of May 27, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 7.12%. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the rate was 5.98%, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of May 22, 2023.

Related: Best Student Loan Refinance Lenders

Fixed-Rate Loans

The average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans last week climbed to 7.12%. The week prior, the average stood at 7.01%.

At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 4.75%, or 2.37 percentage points lower than today’s rate. That means that borrowers who refinance now have the chance to lock in a rate that’s substantially lower than they would have received at this time last year.

If you were to refinance $20,000 in student loans to today’s average fixed rate, you’d pay around $233 per month and approximately $8,015 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

Average variable rates on five-year refinance loans moved up last week, from 5.81% on average to 5.98%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term according to market conditions and the index they’re tied to. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—to 18%, for instance.

If you were to refinance an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan at a variable interest rate of 5.98%, you’d pay approximately $386 on average per month. In total interest over the life of the loan, you’d pay around $3,188. Of course, since the interest rate is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

Related: Should You Refinance Student Loans?

When to Refinance Student Loans

Most lenders require borrowers to complete their degree before refinancing—though not all—so in most cases, wait to refinance until you’ve graduated. You’ll also need a good or excellent credit score and stable income in order to access the lowest interest rates.

Using a co-signer is one option for those who don’t have strong enough credit or income to qualify for a refinance loan. Alternatively, you could wait until your credit and income are stronger. If you decide to use a co-signer, make sure they’re aware that they’ll be responsible for payments if you’re not able to for some reason. The loan will also appear on their credit report.

It’s important to make sure you’ll save enough money when refinancing. While many borrowers with solid credit scores could benefit from refinancing at today’s interest rates, those with poorer credit won’t receive the lowest rates available.

Do the math to see if refinancing will benefit your situation. Shop around for rates and then calculate what you could save.

Refinancing Student Loans: What Else to Consider

There are a few things to keep in mind when refinancing a federal student loan into a private student loan. To begin, you’ll lose access to some benefits that federal student loans offer. For instance, you’ll no longer have access to income-driven repayment plans or deferment and forbearance options.

If you’re thinking about refinancing federal student loans, first make sure you likely won’t need to use any of these programs. This may be the case if your income is stable and you plan to quickly pay off a refinance loan. You always have the option to refinance only your private loans, or only a portion of your federal loans. Since federal loans’ fixed interest rates are typically quite low, you may also decide refinancing wouldn’t lead to substantial savings.

Getting The Best Rates

One big goal of refinancing student loans, for many borrowers, is reducing the amount of interest paid. And that means getting the lowest possible interest rate.

You may find that variable-rate loans start lower than fixed-rate loans. But because they’re variable, they have the potential to rise in the future.

Fortunately, you can reduce your risk by paying off your new refinance loan quickly, or at least as quickly as possible. Start by picking a short loan term but with a manageable payment. Then, pay extra whenever you can. This can hedge your risk against potential rate increases.

When considering your options, compare rates across multiple student loan refinancing lenders to ensure you’re not missing out on possible savings. Explore whether you qualify for additional interest rate discounts, potentially by choosing automatic payments or by having an existing financial account with a lender.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.