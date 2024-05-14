Student Loan Refinance Rates: May 14, 2024—10-Year Loan Rates Edge Down

The average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan fell to 7.23% during the week of May 6. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. The average interest rate on a five-year variable-rate loan decreased to 6.80% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of May 6, 2024.

Fixed-Rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans decreased by 0.09 percentage points to 7.23%. The week before, the average stood at 7.32%.

At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 7.09%, or 0.14 percentage points lower than today’s rate. That means that borrowers who refinance now have the chance to lock in a new rate that’s higher than what they would have received this time last year.

Let’s say you refinanced $20,000 in student loans at today’s average fixed rate. You’d pay around $235 per month and approximately $8,151 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

Last week, the average rate on a variable five-year refinance student loan fell to 6.80% on average from 9.60%.

Variable interest rates fluctuate during a loan term according to the index they’re tied to and market conditions. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—lenders may set a limit of 18%, for instance.

If you were to refinance an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan at a variable interest rate of 6.80%, you’d pay approximately $394 on average per month. In total interest over the life of the loan, you’d pay around $3,648. Of course, since the interest rate is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

When Should You Refinance Student Loans?

Most lenders require borrowers to complete their degree before refinancing—though not all—so in most cases, wait to refinance until you’ve graduated. You’ll also need a good or excellent credit score and stable income in order to access the lowest interest rates.

If you don’t yet have strong enough credit or income to qualify, you can either wait and refinance later or ask a friend or relative to be a co-signer. The co-signer you choose should be aware that they’ll be responsible for making student loan payments if you no longer can and that the loan will appear on their credit report.

Finally, make sure you can save enough money to justify refinancing. At today’s rates, most borrowers with high credit scores can benefit from refinancing. But those with less-than-great credit who won’t receive the lowest fixed or variable interest rates may not. Start by exploring rates you could prequalify for via multiple lenders, then calculate your potential savings.

Refinancing Student Loans: What Else to Consider

A crucial caveat is that refinancing federal student loans to a private loan means you’ll lose many federal loan perks, like income-driven repayment plans and generous deferment and forbearance options.

You may not need these programs if you have a stable income and plan to pay off your loan quickly.

If you do need the benefits of those programs, you could refinance only your private loans, or just a portion of your federal loans.

Comparing Student Loan Refinancing Rates

For most borrowers, the biggest motivation to refinance student loans is to reduce the amount of interest they’ll pay. That means choosing the lowest possible interest rate is a top priority.

You may find that variable-rate loans start lower than fixed-rate loans. But because they’re variable, they have the potential to rise in the future.

Fortunately, you can reduce your risk by paying off your new refinance loan quickly, or at least as quickly as possible. Start by picking a short loan term but with a manageable payment. Then, pay extra whenever you can. This can hedge your risk against potential rate increases.

