Student Loan Refinance Rates: May 1, 2023—Loan Rates Drop

Rates on refinanced student loans inched down last week. Despite the rise, if you’re interested in refinancing your student loans, you can still get a relatively low rate.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace from April 24 to April 29, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 6.94%. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the rate was 6.20%, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of April 24, 2023.

Related: Best Student Loan Refinance Lenders

Fixed-rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans declined by 0.02% to 6.94%. The week prior, the average stood at 6.96%.

At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 4.59%, or 2.35% lower than today’s rate. That means that borrowers who refinance now have the chance to lock in a rate that’s considerably lower than they would have received at this time last year.

If you were to refinance $20,000 in student loans to today’s average fixed rate, you’d pay around $232 per month and approximately $7,792 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

The average rate on five-year variable student refinance loans moved up by 0.51% last week. Now it sits at 6.20%.

Variable interest rates fluctuate during a loan term according to the index they’re tied to and market conditions. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—lenders may set a limit of 18%, for instance.

Let’s say you refinanced an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan with a variable interest rate of 6.20%. You’d pay about $389 on average per month. You’d pay approximately $3,311 in total interest over the life of the loan. Keep in mind that since the interest is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

Related: Should You Refinance Student Loans?

Getting The Best Rates

Refinancing a student loan at the lowest possible interest rate is one of the best ways to reduce the amount of interest you’ll pay over the life of the loan.

While variable rates may start out low, they could rise in the future, making them a gamble. But one way to limit your risk exposure is to pay off your new refinance loan as fast as possible. Choose as short a loan term as you can manage, and pay extra when possible so that you’re not subject to potential rate increases in the future.

Regardless of whether you decide on a fixed- or variable-rate loan, it’s important to compare rates across multiple lenders to make sure you’re not missing out on possible savings. There’s a chance you could qualify for interest rate discounts by opting for automatic payments or by having an existing relationship with a lender.

The Right Time To Refinance Student Loans

Most lenders require borrowers to complete their degree before refinancing—though not all—so in most cases, wait to refinance until you’ve graduated. You’ll also need a good or excellent credit score and stable income in order to access the lowest interest rates.

If your credit is lacking or your income isn’t high enough to qualify, you have a couple of options. You can wait to refinance until you’ve built credit or you have enough income. Or, you can get a co-signer. Just make sure that the co-signer knows that they’ll be responsible if you can’t make student loan payments. The loan will appear on their credit report.

It’s important to make sure you’ll save enough money when refinancing. While many borrowers with solid credit scores could benefit from refinancing at today’s interest rates, those with poorer credit won’t receive the lowest rates available.

Do the math to see if refinancing will benefit your situation. Shop around for rates and then calculate what you could save.

Other Student Loan Refinancing Features to Consider

There are a few things to keep in mind when refinancing a federal student loan into a private student loan. To begin, you’ll lose access to some benefits that federal student loans offer. For instance, you’ll no longer have access to income-driven repayment plans or deferment and forbearance options.

If you’re thinking about refinancing federal student loans, first make sure you likely won’t need to use any of these programs. This may be the case if your income is stable and you plan to quickly pay off a refinance loan. You always have the option to refinance only your private loans, or only a portion of your federal loans. Since federal loans’ fixed interest rates are typically quite low, you may also decide refinancing wouldn’t lead to substantial savings.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.