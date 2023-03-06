Student Loan Refinance Rates: March 6, 2023—Loan Rates Edge Up

Rates on refinanced student loans moved up last week. Despite the rise, if you’re interested in refinancing your student loans, you can still get a relatively low rate.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace from February 27 to March 4, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 6.81%. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the rate was 5.59%, according to Credible.com.

Related: Best Student Loan Refinance Lenders

Fixed-rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan increased by 0.06% to 6.81%. The average stood at 6.75% the week prior.

Because fixed interest rates remain steady throughout a borrower’s loan term, it’s possible to lock in a rate that’s considerably lower than you would have received at this time last year. The average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan at this time last year was 3.75%, or 3.06% lower than today’s rate.

Let’s say you refinanced $20,000 in student loans at today’s average fixed rate. You’d pay around $230 per month and approximately $7,632 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

Last week, rates on variable five-year refinance student loans moved up, reaching 5.59% from 4.95% the week prior.

Variable interest rates fluctuate during a loan term according to the index they’re tied to and market conditions. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—lenders may set a limit of 18%, for instance.

If you were to refinance an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan at a variable interest rate of 5.59%, you’d pay approximately $383 on average per month. In total interest over the life of the loan, you’d pay around $2,971. Of course, since the interest rate is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

Related: Should You Refinance Student Loans?

Fixed-rate Loans vs. Variable-rate Loans

One big goal of refinancing student loans, for many borrowers, is reducing the amount of interest paid. And that means getting the lowest possible interest rate.

While variable rates may start out low, they could rise in the future, making them a gamble. But one way to limit your risk exposure is to pay off your new refinance loan as fast as possible. Choose as short a loan term as you can manage, and pay extra when possible so that you’re not subject to potential rate increases in the future.

Regardless of whether you decide on a fixed- or variable-rate loan, it’s important to compare rates across multiple lenders to make sure you’re not missing out on possible savings. There’s a chance you could qualify for interest rate discounts by opting for automatic payments or by having an existing relationship with a lender.

The Right Time To Refinance Student Loans

Most lenders require borrowers to complete their degree before refinancing—though not all—so in most cases, wait to refinance until you’ve graduated. You’ll also need a good or excellent credit score and stable income to access the lowest interest rates.

If you don’t yet have strong enough credit or income to qualify, you can either wait and refinance later or use a co-signer. The co-signer you choose should be aware that they’ll be responsible for making student loan payments if you no longer can and that the loan will appear on their credit report.

It’s important to make sure you’ll save enough money when refinancing. While many borrowers with solid credit scores could benefit from refinancing at today’s interest rates, those with poorer credit won’t receive the lowest rates available.

Do the math to see if refinancing will benefit your situation. Shop around for rates and then calculate what you could save.

Refinancing Student Loans: What Else to Consider

One big catch when refinancing federal student loans to private student loans is that you’ll lose many federal loan benefits, like income-driven repayment plans and generous deferment and forbearance options.

You may not need these programs if you have a stable income and plan to pay off your loan quickly. But make sure you won’t need these programs if you’re thinking about refinancing federal student loans.

If you do need the benefits of those programs, you could refinance only your private loans or just a portion of your federal loans.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.