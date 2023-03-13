Student Loan Refinance Rates: March 13, 2023—Loan Rates Increase

Rates on refinanced student loans jumped up last week. Despite the rise, if you’re interested in refinancing your student loans, you can still get a relatively low rate.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace from March 6 to March 11, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 6.98%. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the rate was 5.59%, according to Credible.com.

Fixed-rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan rose by 0.17% to 6.98%. The average stood at 6.81% the week prior.

At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 3.85%, or 3.13% lower than today’s rate. That means that borrowers who refinance now have the chance to lock in a rate that’s considerably lower than they would have received at this time last year.

If you were to refinance $20,000 in student loans to today’s average fixed rate, you’d pay around $232 per month and approximately $7,841 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

Last week, rates on variable five-year refinance student loans moved up, reaching 5.59% from 4.95% the week prior.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term according to market conditions and the index they’re tied to. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—to 18%, for instance.

If you were to refinance an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan at a variable interest rate of 5.59%, you’d pay approximately $383 on average per month. In total interest over the life of the loan, you’d pay around $2,971. Of course, since the interest rate is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

The Right Time To Refinance Student Loans

Lenders generally require you to complete your degree before refinancing. Though it’s possible to find a lender without this requirement, in most cases, you’ll want to wait to refinance until after you’ve graduated.

Keep in mind that to get the lowest interest rates, you’ll need a good or excellent credit score.

If you don’t yet have strong enough credit or income to qualify, you can either wait and refinance later or use a co-signer. The co-signer you choose should be aware that they’ll be responsible for making student loan payments if you no longer can and that the loan will appear on their credit report.

Before you choose to refinance, calculate your potential savings. It’s important to make sure you’ll save enough to justify refinancing. Shop at multiple lenders for rates and consider your credit score when shopping around. Keep in mind that those with the highest credit scores receive the lowest rates.

Refinancing Student Loans: What Else to Consider

When you refinance federal student loans to a private loan means you’ll lose access to some federal loan benefits. You’ll no longer have access to features like:

You may not need these programs if you have a stable income and plan to pay off your loan quickly. But make sure you won’t need these programs if you’re thinking about refinancing federal student loans.

If you do need the benefits of those programs, you could refinance only your private loans or just a portion of your federal loans.

Comparing Student Loan Refinancing Rates

Refinancing a student loan at the lowest possible interest rate is one of the best ways to reduce the amount of interest you’ll pay over the life of the loan.

Variable rates typically start low, but they could rise in the future, making them a gamble. But one way to limit your risk exposure is to pay off your new refinance loan as fast as possible. Choose as short a loan term as you can manage, and pay extra when possible so that you’re not subject to potential rate increases in the future.

When considering your options, compare rates across multiple student loan refinancing lenders to ensure you’re not missing out on possible savings. Explore whether you qualify for additional interest rate discounts, potentially by choosing automatic payments or by having an existing financial account with a lender.

