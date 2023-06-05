Student Loan Refinance Rates: June 5, 2023—10-Year Loan Rates Fall

Interest rates on refinanced student loans are mixed.

According to Credible.com, during the week of June 3, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 7.03%. It was 5.98% on a five-year variable-rate loan. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace.

These rates are accurate as of May 29, 2023.

Fixed-Rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans slipped by 0.09% to 7.03%. The week prior, the average stood at 7.12%.

Fixed interest rates don’t change throughout a borrower’s loan term. That allows borrowers refinancing now to lock in a rate considerably lower than they would have received this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 4.91%, 2.12% lower than today’s rate.

Let’s say you refinanced $20,000 in student loans at today’s average fixed rate. You’d pay around $233 per month and approximately $7,903 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

The average rate on five-year variable student refinance loans moved up by 0.17% last week. Now it sits at 5.98%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term according to market conditions and the index they’re tied to. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—to 18%, for instance.

Refinancing an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan at 5.98% interest would yield a monthly payment of approximately $386. A borrower would pay $3,188 in total interest over the life of the loan. But the rate in this example is variable, and it could move up or down each month.

When Should You Refinance Student Loans?

Lenders generally require you to complete your degree before refinancing. Though it’s possible to find a lender without this requirement, in most cases, you’ll want to wait to refinance until after you’ve graduated.

Keep in mind that to get the lowest interest rates, you’ll need a good or excellent credit score.

If you don’t yet have strong enough credit or income to qualify, you can either wait and refinance later or use a co-signer. The co-signer you choose should be aware that they’ll be responsible for making student loan payments if you no longer can and that the loan will appear on their credit report.

Finally, make sure you can save enough money to justify refinancing. At today’s rates, most borrowers with high credit scores can benefit from refinancing. But those with less-than-great credit who won’t receive the lowest fixed or variable interest rates may not. Start by exploring rates you could prequalify for via multiple lenders, then calculate your potential savings.

Other Student Loan Refinancing Features to Consider

When you refinance federal student loans to a private loan means you’ll lose access to some federal loan benefits. You’ll no longer have access to features like:

You may not need these programs if you have a stable income and plan to pay off your loan quickly. But make sure you won’t need these programs if you’re thinking about refinancing federal student loans.

If you do need the benefits of those programs, you could refinance only your private loans or just a portion of your federal loans.

What To Consider When Comparing Student Loan Refinancing Rates

For most borrowers, the biggest motivation to refinance student loans is to reduce the amount of interest they’ll pay. That means choosing the lowest possible interest rate is a top priority.

Variable rates typically start low, but they could rise in the future, making them a gamble. But one way to limit your risk exposure is to pay off your new refinance loan as fast as possible. Choose as short a loan term as you can manage, and pay extra when possible so that you’re not subject to potential rate increases in the future.

When considering your options, compare rates across multiple student loan refinancing lenders to ensure you’re not missing out on possible savings. Explore whether you qualify for additional interest rate discounts, potentially by choosing automatic payments or by having an existing financial account with a lender.

