Student Loan Refinance Rates: June 26, 2023—10-Year Loan Rates Move Down

Interest rates on refinanced student loans are slipping.

During the week of June 19, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 6.49% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the average interest rate was 5.73% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of June 19, 2023.

Fixed-Rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans decreased by 0.33 percentage points to 6.49%. The week before, the average stood at 6.82%.

Fixed interest rates won’t fluctuate throughout a borrower’s loan term. That means borrowers refinancing now will lock in a rate higher than one they would have received this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 5.62%, 0.87 percentage points lower than today’s rate.

A borrower who refinances $20,000 in student loans to today’s average fixed rate would pay around $227 per month and approximately $7,239 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

Last week, the average rate on a variable five-year refinance student loan fell to 5.73% on average from 6.08%.

Variable interest rates fluctuate during a loan term according to the index they’re tied to and market conditions. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—lenders may set a limit of 18%, for instance.

Let’s say you refinanced an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan with a variable interest rate of 5.73%. You’d pay about $384 on average per month. You’d pay approximately $3,049 in total interest over the life of the loan. Keep in mind that since the interest is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

Getting The Best Rates

For most borrowers, the biggest motivation to refinance student loans is to reduce the amount of interest they’ll pay. That means choosing the lowest possible interest rate is a top priority.

While variable rates may start out low, they could rise in the future, making them a gamble. But one way to limit your risk exposure is to pay off your new refinance loan as fast as possible. Choose as short a loan term as you can manage, and pay extra when you can. This will help you pay off your loan quicker and avoid potential rate increases in the future.

Regardless of whether you decide on a fixed- or variable-rate loan, it’s important to compare rates across multiple lenders to make sure you’re not missing out on possible savings. There’s a chance you could qualify for interest rate discounts by opting for automatic payments or by having an existing relationship with a lender.

The Right Time To Refinance Student Loans

Lenders generally require you to complete your degree before refinancing. Though it’s possible to find a lender without this requirement, in most cases, you’ll want to wait to refinance until after you’ve graduated.

Keep in mind that you’ll need a good or excellent credit score to get the lowest interest rates.

Asking a relative or friend to be a co-signer is one option for those who don’t have strong enough credit or income to qualify for a refinance loan. Alternatively, you could wait until your credit and income are stronger. If you decide to use a co-signer, make sure they understand they’ll be responsible for any payments you can’t make. The loan will also appear on their credit report.

Before you choose to refinance, calculate your potential savings. It’s important to make sure you’ll save enough to justify refinancing. Shop at multiple lenders for rates and consider your credit score when shopping around. Keep in mind that those with the highest credit scores receive the lowest rates.

Refinancing Student Loans: What Else to Consider

There are a few things to keep in mind when refinancing a federal student loan into a private student loan. To begin, you’ll lose access to some benefits that federal student loans offer. For instance, you’ll no longer have access to income-driven repayment plans or deferment and forbearance options.

You may not need these programs if you have a stable income and plan to pay off your loan quickly.

If you do need the benefits of those programs, you could refinance only your private loans, or just a portion of your federal loans.

