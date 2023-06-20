Student Loan Refinance Rates: June 20, 2023—10-Year Loan Rates Fall

Interest rates on refinanced student loans are falling.

The average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan fell to 6.82% during the week of June 12. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. The average interest rate on a five-year variable-rate loan decreased to 6.08% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of June 12, 2023.

Fixed-Rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans fell by -0.48 percentage points to 6.82%. The week before, the average stood at 7.30%.

Fixed interest rates don’t change throughout a borrower’s loan term. That means borrowers refinancing now will lock in a rate higher than one they would have received this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 5.31%, 1.51 percentage points lower than today’s rate.

Let’s say you refinanced $20,000 in student loans at today’s average fixed rate. You’d pay around $230 per month and approximately $7,644 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

Average variable rates on five-year refinance loans fell last week to 6.08% on average, from 8.71%.

Variable interest rates fluctuate during a loan term according to the index they’re tied to and market conditions. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—lenders may set a limit of 18%, for instance.

Let’s say you refinanced an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan with a variable interest rate of 6.08%. You’d pay about $387 on average per month. You’d pay approximately $3,244 in total interest over the life of the loan. Keep in mind that since the interest is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

Fixed-rate Loans vs. Variable-rate Loans

For most borrowers, the biggest motivation to refinance student loans is to reduce the amount of interest they’ll pay. That means choosing the lowest possible interest rate is a top priority.

You may find that variable-rate loans start out lower than fixed-rate loans. But because they’re variable, they have the potential to rise in the future.

Fortunately, you can reduce your risk by paying off your new refinance loan quickly, or at least as quickly as possible. Start by picking a loan term that’s short but with a payment that’s manageable. Then, pay extra whenever you can. This can hedge your risk against potential rate increases.

When considering your options, compare rates across multiple student loan refinancing lenders to ensure you’re not missing out on possible savings. Explore whether you qualify for additional interest rate discounts, potentially by choosing automatic payments or having an existing financial account with a lender.

The Right Time To Refinance Student Loans

Lenders generally require you to complete your degree before refinancing. Though it’s possible to find a lender without this requirement, in most cases, you’ll want to wait to refinance until after you’ve graduated.

Keep in mind that you’ll need a good or excellent credit score to get the lowest interest rates.

If you don’t yet have strong enough credit or income to qualify, you can either wait and refinance later or ask a friend or relative to be a co-signer. The co-signer you choose should be aware that they’ll be responsible for making student loan payments if you no longer can and that the loan will appear on their credit report.

Finally, make sure you can save enough money to justify refinancing. At today’s rates, most borrowers with high credit scores can benefit from refinancing. But those with less-than-great credit who won’t receive the lowest fixed or variable interest rates may not. First, explore rates you could prequalify for via multiple lenders, then calculate your potential savings.

Refinancing Student Loans: What Else to Consider

When you refinance federal student loans to a private loan means you’ll lose access to some federal loan benefits. You’ll no longer have access to features like:

If you’re thinking about refinancing federal student loans, first make sure you likely won’t need to use any of these programs. This may be the case if your income is stable and you plan to quickly pay off a refinance loan. You always have the option to refinance only your private loans, or only a portion of your federal loans. Since federal loans’ fixed interest rates are typically quite low, you may also decide refinancing wouldn’t lead to substantial savings.

