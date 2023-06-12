Student Loan Refinance Rates: June 12, 2023—10-Year Loan Rates Start To Increase

Interest rates on refinanced student loans are increasing.

During the week of June 5, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 7.30% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the average interest rate was 8.71% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of June 5, 2023.

Fixed-Rate Loans

The average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans last week climbed by 0.27 percentage points to 7.30%. The week before, the average stood at 7.03%.

At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 5.14%, or 2.16 percentage points lower than today’s rate. That means that borrowers who refinance now will lock in a new rate that’s substantially higher than they would have received at this time last year.

Let’s say you refinanced $20,000 in student loans at today’s average fixed rate. You’d pay around $235 per month and approximately $8,239 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

Last week, rates on variable five-year refinance student loans moved up, reaching 8.71% from 5.98% the week before.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term according to market conditions and the financial index they’re tied to. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—to 18%, for instance.

If you were to refinance an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan at a variable interest rate of 8.71%, you’d pay approximately $412 on average per month. In total interest over the life of the loan, you’d pay around $4,741. Of course, since the interest rate is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

The Right Time To Refinance Student Loans

Most lenders require borrowers to complete their degree before refinancing—though not all—so in most cases, wait to refinance until you’ve graduated. You’ll also need a good or excellent credit score and stable income in order to access the lowest interest rates.

Asking a relative or friend to be a co-signer is one option for those who don’t have strong enough credit or income to qualify for a refinance loan. Alternatively, you could wait until your credit and income are stronger. If you decide to use a co-signer, make sure they understand they’ll be responsible for any payments you can’t make. The loan will also appear on their credit report.

Before you choose to refinance, calculate your potential savings. It’s important to make sure you’ll save enough to justify refinancing. Shop at multiple lenders for rates and take your credit score into consideration when shopping around. Keep in mind that those with the highest credit scores receive the lowest rates.

Getting The Best Rates

One big goal of refinancing student loans, for many borrowers, is reducing the amount of interest paid. And that means getting the lowest possible interest rate.

You may find that variable-rate loans start out lower than fixed-rate loans. But because they’re variable, they have the potential to rise in the future.

Fortunately, you can reduce your risk by paying off your new refinance loan quickly, or at least as quickly as possible. Start by picking a loan term that’s short but with a payment that’s manageable. Then, pay extra whenever you can. This can hedge your risk against potential rate increases.

Refinancing Federal Loans to Private Loans

When you refinance federal student loans to private loans, you’ll lose access to some federal loan benefits. You’ll no longer have access to features like:

You may not need these programs if you have a stable income and you plan to quickly pay off your loan.

If you do need the benefits of those programs, you could refinance only your private loans, or just a portion of your federal loans.

