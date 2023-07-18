Student Loan Refinance Rates: July 17, 2023—10-Year Loan Rates Move Down

Interest rates on refinanced student loans are mixed..

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace during the week of July 10, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 6.88%. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the rate was 9.93%, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of July 10, 2023.

Fixed-Rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans dropped by 0.03 percentage points to 6.88%. The week before, the average stood at 6.91%.

Fixed interest rates won’t fluctuate throughout a borrower’s loan term. That means borrowers refinancing now will lock in a rate higher than one they would have received this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 5.46%, 1.42 percentage points lower than today’s rate.

A borrower who refinances $20,000 in student loans to today’s average fixed rate would pay around $231 per month and approximately $7,718 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

Average variable rates on five-year refinance loans moved up last week, from 6.88% on average to 9.93%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term according to market conditions and the financial index they’re tied to. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—to 18%, for instance.

Let’s say you refinanced an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan with a variable interest rate of 9.93%. You’d pay about $424 on average per month. You’d pay approximately $5,455 in total interest over the life of the loan. Keep in mind that since the interest is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

When Should You Refinance Student Loans?

Lenders generally require you to complete your degree before refinancing. Though it’s possible to find a lender without this requirement, in most cases, you’ll want to wait to refinance until after you’ve graduated.

Keep in mind that to get the lowest interest rates, you’ll need a good or excellent credit score.

Asking a relative or friend to be a co-signer is one option for those who don’t have strong enough credit or income to qualify for a refinance loan. Alternatively, you could wait until your credit and income are stronger. If you decide to use a co-signer, make sure they understand they’ll be responsible for any payments you can’t make. The loan will also appear on their credit report.

Before you choose to refinance, calculate your potential savings. It’s important to make sure you’ll save enough to justify refinancing. Shop at multiple lenders for rates and consider your credit score when shopping around. Keep in mind that those with the highest credit scores receive the lowest rates.

Refinancing Student Loans: What Else to Consider

When you refinance federal student loans to a private loan means you’ll lose access to some federal loan benefits. You’ll no longer have access to features like:

If you’re thinking about refinancing federal student loans, first make sure you likely won’t need to use any of these programs. This may be the case if your income is stable and you plan to quickly pay off a refinance loan. You always have the option to refinance only your private loans, or only a portion of your federal loans. Since federal loans’ fixed interest rates are typically quite low, you may also decide refinancing wouldn’t lead to substantial savings.

Getting The Best Rates

Refinancing a student loan at the lowest possible interest rate is one of the best ways to reduce the amount of interest you’ll pay over the life of the loan.

Rates on variable loans may start out lower than rates on fixed-rate loans. Of course, because they’re variable, they’re subject to interest rate increases. You can limit the risk of interest rate increases with variable-rate loans by paying off your loan as quickly as possible. Still, if you like the reliability of a fixed payment, fixed-rate loans could be a better choice.

Regardless of whether you decide on a fixed- or variable-rate loan, it’s important to compare rates across multiple lenders to make sure you’re not missing out on possible savings. There’s a chance you could qualify for interest rate discounts by opting for automatic payments or by having an existing relationship with a lender.

