Student Loan Refinance Rates: January 3, 2024—10-Year Loan Rates Edge Up

Interest rates on refinanced student loans are jumping up.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace during the week of December 25, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 7.72%. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the rate was 6.62%, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of December 25, 2023.

Fixed-Rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan increased by 0.04 percentage points to 7.72%. The average stood at 7.68% the week before.

At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 6.42%, or 1.30 percentage points lower than today’s rate. That means that borrowers who refinance now have the chance to lock in a new rate that’s higher than what they would have received this time last year.

Let’s say you refinanced $20,000 in student loans at today’s average fixed rate. You’d pay around $240 per month and approximately $8,765 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

Average variable rates on five-year refinance loans moved even lower last week to 6.62% on average, from 6.85%.

Variable interest rates fluctuate during a loan term according to the index they’re tied to and market conditions. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—lenders may set a limit of 18%, for instance.

Refinancing an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan at 6.62% interest would yield a monthly payment of approximately $392. A borrower would pay $3,547 in total interest over the life of the loan. But since the rate in this example is variable, it could go up or down from month to month within that time frame.

Fixed-rate Loans vs. Variable-rate Loans

For most borrowers, the biggest motivation to refinance student loans is to reduce the amount of interest they’ll pay. That means choosing the lowest possible interest rate is a top priority.

While variable rates may start out low, they could rise in the future, making them a gamble. But one way to limit your risk exposure is to pay off your new refinance loan as fast as possible. Choose as short a loan term as you can manage, and pay extra when you can. This will help you pay off your loan quicker and avoid potential rate increases in the future.

Regardless of whether you decide on a fixed- or variable-rate loan, it’s important to compare rates across multiple lenders to make sure you’re not missing out on possible savings. There’s a chance you could qualify for interest rate discounts by opting for automatic payments or by having an existing relationship with a lender.

The Right Time To Refinance Student Loans

Most lenders require borrowers to complete their degree before refinancing—though not all—so in most cases, wait to refinance until you’ve graduated. You’ll also need a good or excellent credit score and stable income to access the lowest interest rates.

If you don’t yet have strong enough credit or income to qualify, you can either wait and refinance later or ask a friend or relative to be a co-signer. The co-signer you choose should be aware that they’ll be responsible for making student loan payments if you no longer can and that the loan will appear on their credit report.

Before you choose to refinance, calculate your potential savings. It’s important to make sure you’ll save enough to justify refinancing. Shop at multiple lenders for rates and consider your credit score when shopping around. Keep in mind that those with the highest credit scores receive the lowest rates.

Refinancing Federal Loans to Private Loans

One big catch when refinancing federal student loans to private student loans is that you’ll lose many federal loan benefits, like income-driven repayment plans and generous deferment and forbearance options.

You may not need these programs if you have a stable income and plan to pay off your loan quickly.

If you do need the benefits of those programs, you could refinance only your private loans, or just a portion of your federal loans.

