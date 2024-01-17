Student Loan Refinance Rates: January 17, 2024—10-Year Loan Rates Edge Down

Interest rates on refinanced student loans are moving down.

According to Credible.com, during the week of January 8, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 7.65%. It was 5.88% on a five-year variable-rate loan. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace.

These rates are accurate as of January 17, 2024.

Fixed-Rate Loans

The average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans last week fell 0.03 percentage points to 7.65%. The week before, the average stood at 7.68%.

At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 6.15%, or 1.50 percentage points lower than today’s rate. That means that borrowers who refinance now have the chance to lock in a new rate that’s higher than what they would have received this time last year.

Let’s say you refinanced $20,000 in student loans at today’s average fixed rate. You’d pay around $239 per month and approximately $8,677 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

Last week, the average rate on a variable five-year refinance student loan fell to 5.88% on average from 6.12%.

Variable interest rates fluctuate during a loan term according to the index they’re tied to and market conditions. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—lenders may set a limit of 18%, for instance.

Refinancing an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan at 5.88% interest would yield a monthly payment of approximately $386. A borrower would pay $3,132 in total interest over the life of the loan. But since the rate in this example is variable, it could go up or down from month to month within that time frame.

Comparing Student Loan Refinancing Rates

For most borrowers, the biggest motivation to refinance student loans is to reduce the amount of interest they’ll pay. That means choosing the lowest possible interest rate is a top priority.

While variable rates may start out low, they could rise in the future, making them a gamble. But one way to limit your risk exposure is to pay off your new refinance loan as fast as possible. Choose as short a loan term as you can manage, and pay extra when you can. This will help you pay off your loan quicker and avoid potential rate increases in the future.

Regardless of whether you decide on a fixed- or variable-rate loan, it’s important to compare rates across multiple lenders to make sure you’re not missing out on possible savings. There’s a chance you could qualify for interest rate discounts by opting for automatic payments or by having an existing relationship with a lender.

When Should You Refinance Student Loans?

Most lenders require borrowers to complete their degree before refinancing—though not all—so in most cases, wait to refinance until you’ve graduated. You’ll also need a good or excellent credit score and stable income to access the lowest interest rates.

If your credit is lacking or your income isn’t high enough to qualify, you have a couple of options. You can wait to refinance until you’ve built credit or you have enough income. Or, you can ask a relative or friend to be a co-signer. Just make sure that the co-signer knows that they’ll be responsible if you can’t make student loan payments. The loan will appear on their credit report.

Finally, make sure you can save enough money to justify refinancing. At today’s rates, most borrowers with high credit scores can benefit from refinancing. But those with less-than-great credit who won’t receive the lowest fixed or variable interest rates may not. First, explore rates you could prequalify for via multiple lenders, then calculate your potential savings.

Other Student Loan Refinancing Features to Consider

There are a few things to keep in mind when refinancing a federal student loan into a private student loan. To begin, you’ll lose access to some benefits that federal student loans offer. For instance, you’ll no longer have access to income-driven repayment plans or deferment and forbearance options.

You may not need these programs if you have a stable income and plan to pay off your loan quickly.

If you do need the benefits of those programs, you could refinance only your private loans, or just a portion of your federal loans.

