Student Loan Refinance Rates: February 21, 2023—Loan Rates Don’t Move

Last week, the average interest rate on refinanced student loans didn’t budge. Yet for many borrowers, it could still be a good time to refinance. Rates are still relatively low.

From February 13 to February 18, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 6.22% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the average interest rate was 5.81% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

Fixed-rate Loans

The average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans last week stood at 6.22%, the same as the week prior.

At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 3.75%, or 2.47% lower than today’s rate. That means that borrowers who refinance now have the chance to lock in a rate that’s considerably lower than they would have received at this time last year.

If you were to refinance $20,000 in student loans to today’s average fixed rate, you’d pay around $224 per month and approximately $6,911 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

Last week, rates on variable five-year refinance student loans moved up, reaching 5.81% from 4.79% the week prior.

Variable interest rates fluctuate during a loan term according to the index they’re tied to and market conditions. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—lenders may set a limit of 18%, for instance.

If you were to refinance an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan at a variable interest rate of 5.81%, you’d pay approximately $385 on average per month. In total interest over the life of the loan, you’d pay around $3,093. Of course, since the interest rate is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

Getting The Best Rates

One big goal of refinancing student loans, for many borrowers, is reducing the amount of interest paid. And that means getting the lowest possible interest rate.

While variable rates may start out low, they could rise in the future, making them a gamble. But one way to limit your risk exposure is to pay off your new refinance loan as fast as possible. Choose as short a loan term as you can manage, and pay extra when possible so that you’re not subject to potential rate increases in the future.

When considering your options, compare rates across multiple student loan refinancing lenders to ensure you’re not missing out on possible savings. Explore whether you qualify for additional interest rate discounts, potentially by choosing automatic payments or having an existing financial account with a lender.

The Right Time To Refinance Student Loans

Lenders generally require you to complete your degree before refinancing. Though it’s possible to find a lender without this requirement, in most cases, you’ll want to wait to refinance until after you’ve graduated.

Keep in mind that you’ll need a good or excellent credit score to get the lowest interest rates.

If you don’t yet have strong enough credit or income to qualify, you can either wait and refinance later or use a co-signer. The co-signer you choose should be aware that they’ll be responsible for making student loan payments if you no longer can and that the loan will appear on their credit report.

Before you choose to refinance, calculate your potential savings. It’s important to make sure you’ll save enough to justify refinancing. Shop at multiple lenders for rates and consider your credit score when shopping around. Keep in mind that those with the highest credit scores receive the lowest rates.

Refinancing Student Loans: What Else to Consider

A crucial caveat to remember is that refinancing federal student loans to a private loan means you’ll lose many federal loan benefits, like income-driven repayment plans and generous deferment and forbearance options.

If you’re thinking about refinancing federal student loans, first make sure you likely won’t need to use any of these programs. This may be the case if your income is stable and you plan to quickly pay off a refinance loan. You always have the option to refinance only your private loans, or only a portion of your federal loans. Since federal loans’ fixed interest rates are typically quite low, you may also decide refinancing wouldn’t lead to substantial savings.

