Student Loan Refinance Rates: February 13, 2024—10-Year Loan Rates Move Up

Interest rates on refinanced student loans are rising.

The average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan rose to 7.60% during the week of February 5. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. The average interest rate on a five-year variable-rate loan decreased to 5.28% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of February 5, 2024.

Fixed-Rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan rose by 0.03 percentage points to 7.60%. The average stood at 7.57% the week before.

Fixed interest rates don’t change throughout a borrower’s loan term. That means borrowers refinancing now will lock in a rate higher than one they would have received this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 6.45%, 1.15 percentage points lower than today’s rate.

If you were to refinance $20,000 in student loans to today’s average fixed rate, you’d pay around $238 per month and approximately $8,614 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

Last week, the average rate on a variable five-year refinance student loan fell to 5.28% on average from 5.40%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term according to market conditions and the financial index they’re tied to. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—to 18%, for instance.

Refinancing an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan at 5.28% interest would yield a monthly payment of approximately $380. A borrower would pay $2,800 in total interest over the life of the loan. But the rate in this example is variable, and it could move up or down each month.

When Should You Refinance Student Loans?

Most lenders require borrowers to complete their degree before refinancing—though not all—so in most cases, wait to refinance until you’ve graduated. You’ll also need a good or excellent credit score and stable income in order to access the lowest interest rates.

If you don’t yet have strong enough credit or income to qualify, you can either wait and refinance later or ask a friend or relative to be a co-signer. The co-signer you choose should be aware that they’ll be responsible for making student loan payments if you no longer can and that the loan will appear on their credit report.

Before you choose to refinance, calculate your potential savings. It’s important to make sure you’ll save enough to justify refinancing. Shop at multiple lenders for rates and consider your credit score when shopping around. Keep in mind that those with the highest credit scores receive the lowest rates.

Other Student Loan Refinancing Features to Consider

There are a few things to keep in mind when refinancing a federal student loan into a private student loan. To begin, you’ll lose access to some benefits that federal student loans offer. For instance, you’ll no longer have access to income-driven repayment plans or deferment and forbearance options.

You may not need these programs if you have a stable income and plan to pay off your loan quickly.

If you do need the benefits of those programs, you could refinance only your private loans, or just a portion of your federal loans.

What To Consider When Comparing Student Loan Refinancing Rates

Refinancing a student loan at the lowest possible interest rate is one of the best ways to reduce the amount of interest you’ll pay over the life of the loan.

You may find that variable-rate loans start lower than fixed-rate loans. But because they’re variable, they have the potential to rise in the future.

Fortunately, you can reduce your risk by paying off your new refinance loan quickly, or at least as quickly as possible. Start by picking a short loan term but with a manageable payment. Then, pay extra whenever you can. This can hedge your risk against potential rate increases.

