Student Loan Refinance Rates: February 13, 2023—Loan Rates Slip

The average interest rate on refinanced student loans dropped last week.

According to Credible.com, from February 6 to February 11, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 6.22%. It was 4.79% on a five-year variable-rate loan. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace.

Fixed-rate Loans

The average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans last week dropped by 0.23% to 6.22%. The week prior, the average stood at 6.45%.

Because fixed interest rates don’t change throughout a borrower’s loan term, it’s possible to lock in a rate that’s substantially lower than you would have received at this time last year. The average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan at this time last year was 3.71%, or 2.51% lower than today’s rate.

If you were to refinance $20,000 in student loans to today’s average fixed rate, you’d pay around $224 per month and approximately $6,911 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

Average variable rates on five-year refinance loans moved down last week by 0.61%, falling to 4.79%.

Variable interest rates fluctuate during a loan term according to the index they’re tied to and market conditions. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—lenders may set a limit of 18%, for instance.

Refinancing an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan at 4.79% interest would yield a monthly payment of approximately $376. A borrower would pay $2,530 in total interest over the life of the loan. But the rate in this example is variable, and it could move up or down each month.

Getting The Best Rates

One big goal of refinancing student loans, for many borrowers, is reducing the amount of interest paid. And that means getting the lowest possible interest rate.

You may find that variable-rate loans start out lower than fixed-rate loans. But because they’re variable, they have the potential to rise in the future.

Fortunately, you can reduce your risk by paying off your new refinance loan quickly, or at least as quickly as possible. Start by picking a loan term that’s short but with a payment that’s manageable. Then, pay extra whenever you can. This can hedge your risk against potential rate increases.

Regardless of whether you decide on a fixed- or variable-rate loan, it’s important to compare rates across multiple lenders to make sure you’re not missing out on possible savings. There’s a chance you could qualify for interest rate discounts by opting for automatic payments or by having an existing relationship with a lender.

When to Refinance Student Loans

Most lenders require borrowers to complete their degree before refinancing—though not all—so in most cases, wait to refinance until you’ve graduated. You’ll also need a good or excellent credit score and stable income to access the lowest interest rates.

If your credit is lacking or your income isn’t high enough to qualify, you have a couple of options. You can wait to refinance until you’ve built credit or you have enough income. Or, you can get a co-signer. Just make sure that the co-signer knows that they’ll be responsible if you can’t make student loan payments. The loan will appear on their credit report.

Before you choose to refinance, calculate your potential savings. It’s important to make sure you’ll save enough to justify refinancing. Shop at multiple lenders for rates and consider your credit score when shopping around. Keep in mind that those with the highest credit scores receive the lowest rates.

Refinancing Student Loans: What Else to Consider

When you refinance federal student loans to a private loan means you’ll lose access to some federal loan benefits. You’ll no longer have access to features like:

If you’re thinking about refinancing federal student loans, first make sure you likely won’t need to use any of these programs. This may be the case if your income is stable and you plan to quickly pay off a refinance loan. You always have the option to refinance only your private loans, or only a portion of your federal loans. Since federal loans’ fixed interest rates are typically quite low, you may also decide refinancing wouldn’t lead to substantial savings.

